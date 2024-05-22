Kyrie Irving stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves | Numbers and more ahead of 2024 NBA Western Conference finals

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are set for a 2024 Western Conference finals clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Game 1 of their Round 3 playoff series tips off Wednesday in Minneapolis. The series marks Irving's first against the Timberwolves after spending most of his 13-year career in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Dallas and Minnesota don't have an extensive head-to-head postseason history, having yet to square off in a seven-game series. Their lone playoff matchup came in 2002 when the Mavericks swept the Timberwolves 3-0 in Round 1 before the first round was extended to seven games.

Thus, Minnesota will seek its first-ever postseason victory against Dallas on Wednesday.

While Irving doesn't have any playoff experience against the Timberwolves, he has played a considerable number of regular-season games against the franchise. That includes one dominant performance earlier this season.

On that note, here is Irving's career production against Minnesota thus far.

Kyrie Irving career stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves entering 2024 NBA Western Conference finals

Entering this year's West finals, Kyrie Irving has played 18 total contests against Minnesota dating back to his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-12).

His career averages against the Timberwolves as a member of the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks are as follows:

Player GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% 3PT% FT% Kyrie Irving 18 33.7 23.2 4.9 5.9 1.3 0.6 3.2 2.3 46.7 36.0 91.5

As for this year, Dallas lost its season series against Minnesota 3-1. However, Irving was sidelined for all three losses, while his co-star Luka Doncic missed two.

In the lone game Irving suited up against the Timberwolves on Jan. 7, he thrived. The eight-time All-Star recorded a team-high 35 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, two blocks and six 3-pointers on 51.9% shooting.

Meanwhile, Doncic chipped in 34 points, six rebounds, eight assists and five 3s on 46.2% shooting. Their lethal one-two punch helped the Mavericks secure a 115-108 home victory.

Kyrie Irving 2024 NBA playoff stats ahead of Western Conference finals

As for Kyrie Irving's 2024 playoff production, he has served as Dallas' No. 2 scoring option behind Luka Doncic.

Irving averaged 26.5 points per game over six games in the Mavericks' Round 1 series win over the LA Clippers. However, he took a step back in their Round 2 series victory against the OKC Thunder, averaging 15.7 ppg over six outings, sometimes appearing passive.

So, Dallas will likely need the 32-year-old to increase his offensive production in Round 3 to dispatch a Minnesota team boasting the league's top defense.

Irving's full 2024 playoff stats are as follows:

Player GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% 3PT% FT% Kyrie Irving 12 40.1 21.1 4.0 5.4 1.4 0.5 2.5 2.8 48.2 44.0 84.2

