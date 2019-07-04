×
L.A. Lakers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard to snub Los Angeles for Toronto, Kyle Korver is a target and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
511   //    04 Jul 2019, 04:33 IST

Kawhi Leonard's next destination continues to remain the talk of the basketball world
Kawhi Leonard's next destination continues to remain the talk of the basketball world

We are now three days into free agency, and the majority of NBA teams have made major moves to improve their respective rosters ahead of the upcoming season. However, the Los Angeles Lakers have been forced to pause their offseason plans as they wait for Kawhi Leonard to decide where he will be playing his basketball next season.

In their limited business, the Lakers have agreed on deals to sign Jared Dudley and Troy Daniels, although both players will join on minimum contracts and neither is expected to play a significant role. 

Even with those two additions, the Lakers still have an array of open roster spots to fill, and more veterans will be heading to Los Angeles in the coming days.

Needless to say, the next 48 hours are going to be of immense importance to the franchise, and here are all the latest Lakers rumors you need to know.

Kawhi Leonard appears to be Toronto bound

Kawhi Leonard helped to deliver a title to the Raptors during his first season in Toronto
Kawhi Leonard helped to deliver a title to the Raptors during his first season in Toronto

Over the past few days, multiple reports have claimed that the Lakers were in pole position to sign Kawhi Leonard, however, during an appearance on 'The Get Up', Jalen Rose revealed that Leonard is set to return to the Raptors:

What I'm 99% hearing is that Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto and signing a two-year contract. Just completed his eighth season, that's gonna put him at 10 years. That puts him in position to get the largest available maximum deal for a player of his tenure.

If Leonard signs a shorter two-year deal with Toronto, he will put himself in a position to sign a huge max contract in the summer of 2021.

Tags:
NBA Toronto Raptors Los Angeles Lakers Kawhi Leonard Kyle Korver NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
