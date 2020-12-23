LA Clippers 116-109 LA Lakers: Twitter cooks Paul George for meme-worthy pass but PG has the last laugh vs LeBron James and crew

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Clippers won the first Battle of Los Angeles against the LA Lakers on Tuesday during the opening night of the 2020-21 NBA season. The Clippers won behind the otherworldly performance of Paul George who had a hilarious pass that Twitter enjoyed early in the game. But George had a strong second half to help his team defeat the Lakers 116-109.

LA Lakers ring ceremony before tipoff vs LA Clippers

It was a celebratory mood for the LA Lakers who received their 2019-20 championship rings on the night. Each of the Lakers’ players from last season’s title run received a ring. The newcomers such as Harrell, Dennis Schroder, and Marc Gasol could only watch as their teammates got the much-deserved reward for their hard work.

As always, Lebron’s haters and trolls came in full force trying to put down what the NBA superstar has accomplished.

I can’t stand seeing LeBron on a basketball court... it makes me want to gouge my eyes out. — 🎄 (@Seemon69420) December 23, 2020

Thankfully, James and the Lakers have a huge fan base supporting them as well.

Happy for Carusso and Howard — Riandy Karnajaya (@Karnajaya) December 23, 2020

As fun as it was for the LA Lakers prior to the game, the LA Clippers were all business when they took to the court. As the Lakers struggled, the Clippers could do no wrong, taking an early 22-point lead, 39-17.

There was a hilarious moment for Paul George in the first half when he made a hilarious pass to no one in the corner. Twitter, expectedly went wild with the memes after.

The referee after Paul George thought he was a teammate 😂😂 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/2bCRQG5hHa — Él Chocãlato (@PBorCapo) December 23, 2020

The Lakers came back strong in the second quarter to pull to within two at the half.

Fox Sports analyst and LeBron James fan Nick Wright was quick to ridicule the LA Clippers’ first-half meltdown.

The Clippers evolving from a team that can blow a 20-point lead in an entire second half to one that can do it in just a second quarter is an impressive adjustment from last season. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 23, 2020

Even ESPN’s Rachel Nichols couldn’t help but tweet her reaction.

well, that escalated quickly. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 23, 2020

A fan added the following tweet in jest, recalling the LA Clippers’ failure to maintain big leads during the 2020 postseason.

As a nuggets fan I’m not surprised — Body Crown (@DowntownCoBrown) December 23, 2020

A 3rd quarter onslaught by the LA Lakers

The Lakers came roaring back in this game and it continued in the 3rd quarter with LeBron James taking over.

LeBron started 1 for 6, including a few missed layups, but has hit 5 straight shots to reach a team-high 18 points, including 3 triples, as LAL trail 69-68. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 23, 2020

Bron is going to that mode earlypic.twitter.com/XhlsZvnFDa — Alex🇵🇭 (@SlayBater3) December 23, 2020

AD block ➡️ LeBron SLAM 😯 pic.twitter.com/B5U1EJhcYo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 23, 2020

Paul George carries the LA Clippers all the way to the end

The LA Lakers run was shortlived as Paul George was on fire in the second half of this game.

Paul George heating up, scoring 15 points in the 3rd quarter on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting 🔥pic.twitter.com/Gi5Mg5Jirx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 23, 2020

In the 4th quarter, something interesting was going on between Lebron James and Kawhi Leonard. Were the two superstars really having fun or was it trash-talking? Doubtful that either of them will reveal what it was.

What were Bron and Kawhi talking about? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KK6WGg4CC7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2020

Kawhi was prolly like pic.twitter.com/4A9mmlH84X — Noah Schroder (@nschroder04) December 23, 2020

But ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne wasn’t so sure it was Kawhi that LeBron was talking to. The plot thickens.

Who is LeBron talking to on the Clippers bench? What are they saying? #thingswemissonTV — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 23, 2020

The story was all Paul George in this game as the All-Star forward doused cold water on the Lakers’ ring ceremony night with an incredible shooting display. His game tonight reminded everyone that he belongs in the top tier of the league’s best players.

The final score: LA Clippers 116, LA Lakers 109

13/18 FG

33 PTS

6 REB



Decent opening night for @Yg_Trece 🤩



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/i2X7NH6R1P — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) December 23, 2020

How Twitter sees Paul George vs. the real Paul George. pic.twitter.com/dLBDBZVSjm — Josh Eberley🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) December 23, 2020

Paul George went 13-18 and Lebron played 28 minutes. The Clippers won by 7😂 — T-Wright (@Tyler_Wright14) December 23, 2020

Even well-known LeBron hater Skip Bayless downplayed George’s big game.

No Bubble, no trouble for Paul George. Tonight, the Clippers had two stars to equal and cancel the Lakers' Big Two. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 23, 2020

Back to back champs pic.twitter.com/rDEobvpX67 — Copium 🎄 (@eth8n_19) December 23, 2020

The LA Clippers start the season on a high note and a great win for new coach Tyronn Lue. The LA Lakers start the season 0-1, reminding them that the celebration of last year’s accomplishments is over and the new season has begun.

