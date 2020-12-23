Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

LA Clippers 116-109 LA Lakers: Twitter cooks Paul George for meme-worthy pass but PG has the last laugh vs LeBron James and crew

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
Omar Josef Guerrero
ANALYST
Modified 23 Dec 2020, 12:11 IST
Feature
Advertisement
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

 

The LA Clippers won the first Battle of Los Angeles against the LA Lakers on Tuesday during the opening night of the 2020-21 NBA season. The Clippers won behind the otherworldly performance of Paul George who had a hilarious pass that Twitter enjoyed early in the game. But George had a strong second half to help his team defeat the Lakers 116-109.

Also Read: Ranking the LA Lakers' and LA Clippers' 5 biggest signings and extensions — Who won?

LA Lakers ring ceremony before tipoff vs LA Clippers

It was a celebratory mood for the LA Lakers who received their 2019-20 championship rings on the night. Each of the Lakers’ players from last season’s title run received a ring. The newcomers such as Harrell, Dennis Schroder, and Marc Gasol could only watch as their teammates got the much-deserved reward for their hard work.

As always, Lebron’s haters and trolls came in full force trying to put down what the NBA superstar has accomplished.

Advertisement

Thankfully, James and the Lakers have a huge fan base supporting them as well.

Advertisement

As fun as it was for the LA Lakers prior to the game, the LA Clippers were all business when they took to the court. As the Lakers struggled, the Clippers could do no wrong, taking an early 22-point lead, 39-17.

There was a hilarious moment for Paul George in the first half when he made a hilarious pass to no one in the corner. Twitter, expectedly went wild with the memes after.

Advertisement

The Lakers came back strong in the second quarter to pull to within two at the half.

Fox Sports analyst and LeBron James fan Nick Wright was quick to ridicule the LA Clippers’ first-half meltdown.

Even ESPN’s Rachel Nichols couldn’t help but tweet her reaction.

A fan added the following tweet in jest, recalling the LA Clippers’ failure to maintain big leads during the 2020 postseason.

Advertisement

A 3rd quarter onslaught by the LA Lakers

The Lakers came roaring back in this game and it continued in the 3rd quarter with LeBron James taking over.

Advertisement

Paul George carries the LA Clippers all the way to the end

The LA Lakers run was shortlived as Paul George was on fire in the second half of this game.

In the 4th quarter, something interesting was going on between Lebron James and Kawhi Leonard. Were the two superstars really having fun or was it trash-talking? Doubtful that either of them will reveal what it was.

Advertisement

But ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne wasn’t so sure it was Kawhi that LeBron was talking to. The plot thickens.

The story was all Paul George in this game as the All-Star forward doused cold water on the Lakers’ ring ceremony night with an incredible shooting display. His game tonight reminded everyone that he belongs in the top tier of the league’s best players.

The final score: LA Clippers 116, LA Lakers 109

Advertisement

Even well-known LeBron hater Skip Bayless downplayed George’s big game.

Advertisement

The LA Clippers start the season on a high note and a great win for new coach Tyronn Lue. The LA Lakers start the season 0-1, reminding them that the celebration of last year’s accomplishments is over and the new season has begun.

Also Read: How much are the LA Lakers' championship rings worth?

Published 23 Dec 2020, 12:11 IST
NBA Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Paul George NBA Players
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी