LA Clippers 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5

The LA Clippers flattered to deceive last year but will be looking to live up to their billing in the 2020-21 NBA season. Led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers will be looking to challenge at the top of the Western Conference again and improve on their semi-finals playoff exit.

After witnessing their rivals, the LA Lakers, lift yet another title, the Clippers have more reason to prove that they have what it takes to go to the NBA Finals.

LA Clippers 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: Can Kawhi Leonard guide the franchise to a first Western Conference Finals?

When the LA Clippers brought in superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they were widely tipped to be the Lakers' closest rivals for the Championship. And for the duration of the season, they were.

However, their Achilles heel in the playoffs reappeared as they blew a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.

The LA Clippers are now entering a new season where their star players have had a year to learn and play with each other.

Kawhi Leonard looked as dominant as ever in the postseason and will be determined to battle LeBron James in the playoffs this time around. With the help of Paul George and new addition Serge Ibaka, Leonard will be confident that he can guide the franchise to their first Western Conference Finals.

LA Clippers NBA Season Record

Regular season: 49-23

Advertisement

Western Conference: 2nd

2019-20 NBA Season: Playoff Semi-Finalists

Key Acquisitions

F/C Serge Ibaka, G Luke Kennard, F Nicolas Batum

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

Serge Ibaka will reunite with his former teammate and Championship-winner Kawhi Leonard at the LA Clippers this season.

Ibaka will likely share his starting berth with Ivica Zubac, giving the Clippers two excellent options in this position.

Ibaka averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds last year and was pivotal in the Raptors Championship season of 2019. He will, therefore, provide additional experience in the locker room.

🔊 "He said, 'hey Serge, you're with me'."



Leo Rautins tells Sam Mitchell and Brian Geltzeiler that he's not surprised Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard are re-uniting with the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/il2Nn1Z9y6 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 5, 2020

Luke Kennard has also joined the LA Clippers after an injury-hit season with the Detroit Pistons. Despite only playing 28 games, Kennard will provide off-the-bench scoring after averaging 15 points last year.

Advertisement

Bolstering the Clippers bench will be Nicolas Batum, who was picked up from the Charlotte Hornets. Before last year, in which he struggled with injury, Batum had averaged 12 points and 5 rebounds over his previous 3 seasons and will provide vital minutes when Kawhi Leonard is rested.

LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Marcus Morris Sr., C Serge Ibaka

Complete Roster

Reggie Jackson, Ky Bowman, Terrance Mann, Lou Williams, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum, Jay Scrubb, Amir Coffey, Patrick Patterson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Ivica Zubac, Daniel Oturu

Overview

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

The LA Clippers are approaching this season with a clean slate as they had a turnover of staff and players throughout the offseason. As the league's opening night approaches, new head coach Ty Lue discussed how a fresh start will help his side.

"The good thing about it is it's a new system. I'm new, my coaching staff is new, we brought in some new players. It's not like they're coming in and just trying to be incorporated into something that we did last year. I think we have a whole new program."

Advertisement

Taking over from long-standing Clippers coach, Doc Rivers, Ty Lue has a daunting yet exciting task ahead of him. There is no doubt that with the superstars they have and the pressure from the Lakers, the Clippers will be expected to do well beyond the regular season.

Lue has two-time NBA Champion and leader of the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard at his disposal. The small forward averaged 27 and 7 rebounds last year and did his best to carry the LA Clippers through the playoffs. Leonard is also one of the league's premier defenders, averaging 1.8 steals throughout his career. With Leonard fit, the Clippers have every chance of challenging for a place in the Western Conference Finals.

The LA Clippers' offense is also spearheaded by shooting guard Paul George. Despite missing the start of last season due to injury, George went on to average 21 points and 5.7 rebounds and is one player who will be looking forward to kicking off the new season on a clean slate.

Serge Ibaka could potentially come straight into the LA Clippers side and provide the franchise with a big three on offense. At point guard, Patrick Beverley is one of the NBA's elite defenders, alongside Leonard, and is backed up in his position by serial sixth-man winner and scorer Lou Williams.

Marcus Morris Sr. is another player who provides grit and steeliness on defense and will share the power forward position with Patrick Patterson.

Prediction for LA Clippers' 2020-21 NBA Season

LA Clippers fans will be reluctant to get excited at the potential of a Championship run after being let down so many times in the past decade. However, there is no doubt that the Clippers will be the LA Lakers' closest rivals in the West once again. They have the offensive scoring ability and the defensive prowess to match LeBron James' side.

A lot will depend on whether Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can remain fit. Leonard's minutes were understandably managed throughout the season and will inevitably be done again this year. If Paul George can hit the ground running and live up to his 'Playoff P' tagline in the postseason, the LA Clippers fans may finally get to see their side in a Western Conference Finals.