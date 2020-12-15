LA Clippers' 3 bold predictions | 2020-21 NBA Season

In what was a promising season in which they built an elite defensive unit and finished just three wins behind eventual champions LA Lakers, the LA Clippers flattered to deceive in the NBA playoffs.

2020-21 NBA season: Making 3 bold predictions about the LA Clippers

Coming into the 2020-21 NBA season, hopes surrounding the franchise are high again. Paul George will be able to start the season fully fit alongside fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard. Between the two, LA Clippers fans will be looking forward to a season where revenge over their rivals is very much on the table.

In this article, we will have a look at 3 bold predictions for the Clippers in the season ahead.

#1 LA Clippers to win the Western Conference

The Western Conference is stacked yet again this season, with a mix of returning favorites and resurgent franchises. The LA Clippers fall into the former category, despite another disappointing postseason display which saw them throw away a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets.

After replacing long-time head coach Doc Rivers with Ty Lue and welcoming in new star Serge Ibaka, the Clippers could topple their city rivals, the LA Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard comes into the season off the back of a stellar playoff performance and is one of few players in the league who can truly lead a side to a championship.

Leonard is paired with fellow prolific scorer Paul George. Together, they form one of the best duos on both ends of the floor in the NBA. Furthermore, he has been given additional title-winning experience in the form of ex-teammate Serge Ibaka.

Around their stars, the LA Clippers have valuable pieces who make it tough for opposition defenses and can provide points off the bench.

The franchise will be reliant on their defensive excellence, which helped them finish second in the West, as well as the fitness of Leonard and George. If the two can stay healthy, there is little reason to believe they can't go one better this season.

#2 Lou Williams to regain 6th Man of the Year title

Having been among the candidates for Sixth Man of the Year last season, Lou Williams was happy to concede the award to his then-teammate Montrezl Harrell.

Harrell has since moved across town to the Lakers and will inevitably be Williams' closest rival for the award again this year.

The LA Clippers have relied heavily on the back-up guard's ability to come off the bench and produce night after night in his three years with the franchise.

At the age of 33, Williams was still able to produce 18 points and 5 assists and could be branded as one of the Clippers irreplaceable players. If they are to mount a serious challenge for top seed in the West, the LA Clippers will need Lou Williams' experience and crucial clutch baskets down the stretch.

#3 Paul George to be among top 5 MVP candidates

In a recent appearance on former LA Clippers forward Matt Barnes' podcast, Paul George spoke about his excitement for the new season and the opportunity to start afresh with the franchise.

The LA Clippers offered Paul George a massive 4-year $190m contract extension this offseason. With the move, the franchise showed a lot of faith in a player who struggled to live up to his 'playoff P' tag last season.

The 2020-21 NBA season will be different for Paul George. In addition to the presence of a new coach and a new style of play, he will be coming into the season free of injury, eager to hit the ground running with fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Critics of the forward have short memories of Paul George prior to his arrival in LA, where he narrowly missed out on the 2019 MVP award playing in Oklahoma.

That season, George averaged 28 points and 8 rebounds while leading the league in steals with 2.2 per game. He has the defensive ability to match his scoring record that could propel him into the MVP conversation.

With the opportunity to lead the line while Kawhi Leonard rests, George has every chance of eclipsing his 2018-19 form and producing performances that will not only aid his MVP candidacy but also the LA Clippers' chances of a title challenge.