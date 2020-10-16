LA Clippers: 3 players who disappointed the most this season - NBA 2019-20

LA Clippers became the talk of the town after their shocking defeat to the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard joining forces with the LA Clippers in 2019, they were- on paper- the favorites to come out of the West.

As they now look back to learn from their mistakes and improve in the offseason, let's take a look at 3 of their most disappointing players in the 2019-20 NBA season.

3 LA Clippers players who disappointed the most in the 2019-20 NBA season

The LA Clippers were largely impressive during the 2019-20 regular season. They secured the 2nd seed in the West and were just 3.5 games behind the LA Lakers. In this article, we'll mostly be looking at the players' playoff performances in the 13 games they played in the Orlando bubble.

#3. Landry Shamet

Melbourne United v Los Angeles Clippers

Landry Shamet averaged close to 11 points and shot an impressive 45% from downtown after joining the LA Clippers last season. Expectations were high on the 23-year-old, and fans expected him to make the leap and become one of the best shooters in the league this season.

However, Shamet's numbers dipped this season despite getting significant minutes off the bench. In the 7-game series against the Denver Nuggets, Shamet didn't have a single game with over 5 points.

#2. Lou Williams

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

Lou Williams had one of the best seasons for the 6th man in 2018-19 and went on to average 20 points with 36% shooting from beyond the arc. Williams was supposed to be the leader of the LA Clippers' second unit and was supposed to be the third-best player after Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Lou Williams is a fan favorite and a valuable piece in the regular season. But he's just not getting it done in the playoffs, and the Clippers must address that.



What else do you need to know about the Clippers' bench? It's all here with @jovanbuha ⤵️https://t.co/QFZTvrpYwa — The Athletic L.A. (@TheAthleticLA) October 8, 2020

Despite an impressive regular season, Williams' performance was underwhelming in the postseason and hurt the Clippers the most during crucial moments. He averaged just 10 points in the series against the Denver Nuggets and was one of the reasons behind the LA Clippers' early exit.

#1. Paul George

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

This should come as no surprise. Paul George had one of the all-time worst playoff performances for a player of his stature. Along with Kawhi Leonard, George was expected to have an MVP-caliber year and lead the LA Clippers to their first championship.

After the Clippers lost Game 7, Paul George gave a locker room speech to his teammates about staying committed for another title run next year.



"It was met by some eye rolls and bewilderment," per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/IJXDmKFi9E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2020

George struggled to find his rhythm in the Orlando bubble and had 5 playoff games with below-15 points. In the elimination game against the Denver Nuggets, the 30-year-old scored just 10 points and shot a dismal 2-11 from the 3-point line.

George's performances were undoubtedly the main reason behind the team's failure, and he needs to find solutions to his shooting woes sooner rather than later.

