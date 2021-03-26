LA Clippers acquire Rajon Rondo after sending Lou Williams to the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat secure Victor Oladipo's service | NBA Trade Deadline 2021

The NBA Trade deadline is a day filled with drama and craziness. Several names get moved around and the shape of the league looks vastly different the next day. Two big names have been traded so far, with the likes of Rajon Rondo and Victor Oladipo moving on to new clubs.

The veteran guard Rondo is moving back to Los Angeles to play for the LA Clippers and Oladipo will be finding a new home in Miami after he got traded to the Miami Heat.

Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo was subject to many NBA trade rumors since the beginning of the season. The 35-year-old played for the Atlanta Hawks for the first half of this season and reportedly mentored Trae Young. And now, on NBA trade deadline day, the Hawks have traded the Rondo to the LA Clippers.

A 2020 NBA title winner with the LA Lakers, it became quite apparent that Rondo is moving elsewhere before this season. Several NBA trade rumors at the time linked him with the LA Clippers, but he eventually signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! WHY WOULD RONDO PASS UP BEING THE STARTING PG FOR THE CLIPPERS TO SHARE BACKUP DUTY BEHIND TRAE YOUNG W/ KRIS DUNN??? CLIPPERS COULD OFFER $9.3 MIL TO ATL'S $7.5 A YEAR FOR 2. THIS IS JUST WRONG. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 21, 2020

44 games later, the veteran is finally going to the LA Clippers.

Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo's future wasn't in Houston to begin with. The Houston Rockets are entering a rebuilding phase and the young guard's talents cannot be wasted on a bottom-table roster. The Rockets got assets in return and they can continue the rebuilding of their side.

NBA Trade Deadline: Rajon Rondo moved to the LA Clippers for Lou Williams and draft picks

Lou Williams with the LA Clippers

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the LA Clippers made a move for Rajon Rondo ahead of the NBA trade deadline and acquired the veteran guard in exchange for one of the best sixth men in the league, Lou Williams, and two future second-round picks.

The Hawks are trading Rajon Rondo to the Clippers for Lou Williams, a source tells @wojespn.



The Clippers will also send two future second-round picks to the Hawks in the deal. pic.twitter.com/b05wXVQKvj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2021

The LA Clippers were in serious need of a playmaking-oriented point guard. Numerous NBA analysts suggested the same, and most of the rumors linked to the team ahead of the NBA trade deadline were about point guards.

Rajon Rondo's championship experience and "pass-first" attitude is exactly what the LA Clippers needed. Rondo's style of play is going to be extremely beneficial for the Clippers, he would feed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and the star duo will not need to create their own shot opportunities.

NBA Trade Deadline: Victor Oladipo to play with the Miami Heat as Houston Rockets trade him right before the deadline

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets

The Miami Heat fought their way to the NBA Finals last season and would do anything to bolster their roster for another shot at the title. The team was linked with several players ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but eventually landed Victor Oladipo of the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are trading Victor Oladipo to the Heat, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/agrSAto1oj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 25, 2021

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets traded Victor Oladipo for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap.

Victor Oladipo played in just 20 games for the Rockets and averaged 21.2 points, 5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He will provide the Miami Heat with reliable scoring with nearly 15 to 20 points per outing. The two-guard will likely start in the backcourt with Kendrick Nunn and the young duo could do a lot of damage on the offensive end.

