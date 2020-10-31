Though the LA Clippers have never won an NBA title, they have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the 21st century.

The 'Lob City Clippers' were regular playoff contenders in the 2010s, thanks to their dominant offensive style of basketball. On that note, let's take a look at the LA Clippers' greatest starting-5 of the 21st century.

LA Clippers' greatest starting-5 of the 21st century

While the LA Clippers had some great players during the 2000s, they only made the playoffs once in that decade. Considering their post-season success in the 2010s, the majority of the players on this list are those who represented the LA Clippers in the 2010s decade.

So without further ado, let's have a look at the LA Clippers' best starting-five since the turn of the century.

Point Guard: Chris Paul

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

During his six-year stint with the LA Clippers, Chris Paul left his mark as one of the greatest players to have ever represented the franchise.

Paul played for the Los Angeles team between 2011-2016, a period in the franchise's history that is popularly known as the 'Lob City era'.

As the primary ball-handler on the team, Paul scored close to 19 points per game and also elevated the offense of teammates around him.

Paul, who made it to the All-Star and All-NBA teams every single year during his tenure with the LA Clippers, will go down as the greatest point guard in the franchise's history.

Shooting Guard: JJ Redick

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers

JJ Redick is one of the best 3-point shooters in the modern NBA. Though he has been a sniper from downtown throughout his career, his best days were with the LA Clippers between 2013-2016.

Reddick shot over 40% from beyond the arc in three of his four seasons with the LA Clippers, with the team making the playoffs on every single occasion when the player was on the roster.

His presence in the perimeter stretched the floor and made the LA Clippers' frontcourt even more formidable.