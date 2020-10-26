LA Lakers' greatest starting-5 of the 21st century

Following their victory in the 2020 Orlando bubble, the LA Lakers won a record sixth NBA championship in the 21st century. They now have 17 titles, which is a record for the most championship wins in NBA history, along with that of the Boston Celtics. In this article, we'll take a look at the LA Lakers' dream starting-5 of this century.

The greatest starting-5 of the LA Lakers in the 21st century

At the beginning of the 21st century, the LA Lakers were the most dominant dynasty in the league as it won three consecutive championships from 2000-2002.

Kobe Bryant helped the franchise add two more banners by leading the Lakers to back-to-back chips in 2009-2010. After a dry spell during the 2010s, the LA Lakers were once again back to winning ways in 2020 under the leadership of LeBron James.

On that note, let's take a look at the greatest LA Lakers starting-5 in the past two decades:

Point Guard - Steve Nash

Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers

Though Steve Nash was associated with the LA Lakers for just three seasons, it's difficult not to pick the 4-time MVP as the team's starting point guard. Nash, who is often considered among the greatest playmakers in the history of the league, was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2018.

Steve Nash signed 3-year, $28 million deal with Lakers in 2012 but played just 65 games for LA due to injuries. pic.twitter.com/W89UkxIlRj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2015

Even though Nash made it to the 2012 All-Star game as an LA Lakers player, he was then well past his prime and was only a shadow of the player he once was. Nevertheless, Steve Nash, who was loved by the Los Angeles fans during his time at the franchise, played a key role along with Kobe Bryant during the mid-2010s.

Shooting Guard - Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards

Kobe Bryant is arguably the greatest LA Lakers player of all time. After being drafted by the Purple and Gold at the age of 18, Bryant spent his entire career spanning 20 years with the LA Lakers, giving his heart and soul to the team.

Kobe Bryant has been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. https://t.co/EZPiZyPvVY pic.twitter.com/ELcs6TTGKS — Complex (@Complex) April 4, 2020

During his legendary career, the Mamba won five NBA championships and made 18 All-Star appearances. Apart from his talents on the court, his work ethic and dedication to the team has cemented his place as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.