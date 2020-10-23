Create
5 crucial decisions the LA Lakers have to make this off-season

Amith Sreedhar
ANALYST
Modified 23 Oct 2020, 05:00 IST
Rumors
Following their resounding success in the Orlando bubble, the LA Lakers will look for a repeat in 2021. While LeBron James and the crew will be among the favorites to win the title, NBA trade rumors have indicated that other teams could look to upgrade their rosters in the off-season to provide the Lakers with tougher competition next season.

In this article, we'll take a look at five of the most important decisions the LA Lakers need to make to maintain their edge over other teams.

5 key decisions the LA Lakers should make in the off-season:

LA Lakers will have a busy off-season as more than half of their players are eligible to enter the 2020 free agency.

While the LA Lakers may look to bring some of these players back, NBA trade rumors have indicated that the franchise may also be interested in adding another star player.

On that note, let us take a look at five off-season decisions that could shape the LA Lakers' fortunes next season:

#1 Offer Anthony Davis a 5-year max contract

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three
2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

Retaining Anthony Davis in its roster will be the biggest priority for the LA Lakers in the off-season. Davis was the perfect partner for LeBron James last season, with the 27-year-old averaging 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

While Davis has already expressed his desire to re-sign with the LA Lakers, the terms of his contract are still unknown. Should the seven-time All-Star agree to it, the management could offer him a 5-year max contract to secure the franchise's future.

#2 Consider trading away Danny Green

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six
2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Danny Green signed a 2-year $30 million contract with the LA Lakers in 2019 and is the third-costliest player on the team's roster after LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Green's shooting was inconsistent throughout the season, and his numbers dipped compared to that of his previous season with the Toronto Raptors.

While it could be difficult to find a suitable trade partner to move the 3-time champion in the off-season, NBA trade rumors suggest that a package involving Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma might lure a few teams in the league.

Published 23 Oct 2020, 05:00 IST
NBA Miami Heat Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Anthony Davis NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Free Agency
