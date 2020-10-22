NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Sacramento Kings for the 2020-21 season

The Sacramento Kings have not played a single playoff game in the past 14 years. Stuck in a stacked Western Conference, the Kings need to make some huge moves in the offseason to turn their fortunes around. Let's take a look at 5 players who might not be a part of the Sacramento Kings roster in the 2020-21 season according to NBA trade rumors.

NBA rumors indicate that multiple teams are interested in pursuing in the Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic in the offseason. Fortunately for the Kings, Bogdanovic will be a restricted free agent and they should prioritize re-signing him at any cost.

Restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic reportedly is expected to be an offseason target for the Buckshttps://t.co/SrZWsvq9Qo pic.twitter.com/3lAfTpwBSh — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) October 19, 2020

This would mean that they'd have to let go of a few other key players in order to have cap space for another star player in case the opportunity arises. On this note, here are 3 players who might have already played their last game for the Sacramento Kings.

#1. Buddy Hield

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

Buddy Hield's relationship with the Sacramento Kings has gone from bad to worse since the appointment of Luke Walton as their head coach. After signing a $106 million 4-year extension last year, Hield was often underutilized and was even forced to come off the bench in the regular season.

For new Kings GM Monte McNair, there's a lot of work to be done before next season.



- Will Buddy Hield be traded?

- Bogdan Bogdanovic's free agency

- A max extension for De'Aaron Fox?



Preview the offseason decisions here ⬇️https://t.co/UarFLku7g4 — Sports 1140 KHTK (@Sports1140KHTK) October 17, 2020

If the Sacramento Kings retain Bogdan Bogdanovic, NBA trade rumors suggest that Buddy Hield could be traded in the offseason. Hield is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, and there should be plenty of parties interested in having the 2020 3-point contest champion on their team.

#2. Yogi Ferrell

Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards

Yogi Ferrell signed a 2-year deal with the Sacramento Kings back in 2018. In these two years with the Kings as a role player, Ferrell averaged just over 5 points per game and hasn't had many moments that are worth remembering. The 27-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the Kings probably wouldn't mind letting him walk away.

