Even after topping the Eastern Conference table in the past 2 regular seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks haven't made it to the NBA Finals yet. With pressure mounting on the Bucks to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 free agency, they are expected to play an active role this offseason. With multiple NBA trade rumors suggesting that the Milwaukee Bucks will look to sign a big star in the offseason, let's take a look at 3 players who are unlikely to return to the team for the upcoming NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players unlikely to be back with the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2020-21 season

According to NBA trade rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks want to add another playmaker who can make Giannis' life easier on the court.

Stars like Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday appear to be on the Bucks' radar, and they'll have to give up multiple assets to pull off a deal of this magnitude.

On this note, here are 3 players who are unlikely to be back with them going into the 2020-21 season.

#1. Eric Bledsoe

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Four

Averaging close to 15 points in 27 minutes per game, Bledsoe was the Milwaukee Bucks' third-best player behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. But Bledsoe is also the Bucks' biggest trade asset, and NBA trade rumors suggest that he'll be at the center of the package they'll offer other teams in exchange for a star player.

Given Milwaukee's cap space issues, getting rid of Bledsoe's $17.5 million salary is the obvious first step in making room for a superstar.

#2. Robin Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

After being a useful rotation player for the Milwaukee Bucks during the regular season, Robin Lopez had no role whatsoever during the NBA playoffs. The 7-footer averaged just 5.4 points and grabbed 2.4 rebounds during the 2019-20 season.

In the latest entry of our 'buy or sell' series, @sell_dalton analyzed the case of Robin Lopez, who holds a player option for next season.https://t.co/6HyreVx0ne — Behind the Buck Pass (@BehindTheBucks) October 18, 2020

While paying $5 million for a backup center is something the Bucks can't afford to do, Lopez still has the player option for next season. But given the lack of opportunities on the Bucks roster and the demand for big men around the league, there's a good chance that Robin Lopez might enter the free agency market to try his luck.

#3. Donte DiVincenzo

Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks

The 22-year-old Donte DiVincenzo showed great improvement this season and put up better numbers in every single category compared to last year.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks' desire to trade for a superstar comes at a cost, and DiVincenzo might end up being the part of the package along with Eric Bledsoe. He is still young, has a high ceiling, and would garner a lot of interest from teams looking to rebuild for the future.

