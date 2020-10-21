NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with Indiana Pacers for the 2020-21 season

The Indiana Pacers are heading towards a challenging offseason this year. After a disappointing run in the 2020 playoffs, NBA trade rumors indicate that some of their star players might leave the franchise soon. In this article, we'll take a look at 5 players who might not be a part of the Indiana Pacers roster in the 2020-21 season.

5 players unlikely to be back with Indiana Pacers for the 2020-21 season:

The Indiana Pacers recently hired Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach, and he'll have important decisions to make right away.

The Pacers haven't made it past the first round in the past 6 years and they'll be under immense pressure to upgrade their roster for the next season.

On this note, let's take a look at 5 players who might be heading out of Indiana via trades or during the NBA free agency.

#1. Victor Oladipo

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game One

NBA trade rumors about Victor Oladipo have been floating around ever since the beginning of this season. The 28-year-old has only 1 year left on his contract, and the Indiana Pacers might look to make the most out of his deal by trading him in the offseason.

Victor Oladipo is "looking to move on" from the Pacers this offseason, per @JaredWeissNBA pic.twitter.com/c2PWVbmaOT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2020

Despite his recent injuries, Oladipo remains one of the best two-way guards in the league and has a few good years left in his prime. Because of his playmaking and scoring abilities, NBA trade rumors suggest that multiple teams are preparing a package in an attempt to land the 2-time All-Star.

#2. Justin Holiday

Indiana Pacers v New Orleans Pelicans

Justin Holiday, one of the best role players in the league, is set to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Holiday has the ability to defend multiple positions and is an effective 3-point shooter on the other end of the floor.

If the Suns want to run it back with the same key pieces in 2021, @scooperhoops makes the case for Justin Holiday as a low-price 3-and-D option https://t.co/uJ93bs8T7k pic.twitter.com/cudDzgazwj — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) October 11, 2020

After making just $4.8 million last season, the 31-year-old is believed to be on multiple teams' radar in the NBA free agency.

