NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta quashes any talk about breaking up Russell Westbrook - James Harden pairing

Houston Rockets were all over the news last week after their General Manager Daryl Morey stepped down from his position. This move raised several doubts over the Rockets' future and the possibility of them blowing up the roster by trading Russell Westbrook or James Harden gained traction. But as per the latest news update, Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta brushed aside such NBA trade rumors and said that the team plans on contending for a championship next season.

Houston Rockets had yet another disappointing NBA playoffs this year as they were knocked out in the second round by the LA Lakers. Following their poor showing in the Orlando bubble, NBA trade rumors suggested the rockets might shake up their roster and move on from their superstar duo of Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Houston Rockets are interested in trading for Philadelphia 76ers big man, Joel Embiid.



Hearing that everything is available except James Harden.



Will monitor. pic.twitter.com/szllhrjlEk — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) October 15, 2020

But earlier today, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta put an end to all such NBA trade rumors and said that the Rockets' core will remain pretty much the same next season.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden are each earning over $41 million next season and make up the major chunk of Houston's cap space. Speaking about the player salaries, Fertitta said:

“You have James Harden and Russell Westbrook and you have almost 90 percent of your salaries tied up in them and Eric Gordon. But anytime you have players like Eric, P.J. (Tucker), James and Russell, there’s no reason to blow up your roster."

These statements from the owner remove the possibility of any blockbuster trades happening in the offseason and suggest that the Houston Rockets are probably going to continue trusting their small-ball lineup in the upcoming 2020-21 NBA season.

Fertitta further stressed that the Houston Rockets will do whatever it takes to win and promised the fans that they'll be competing for a championship next year.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta on roster: “We’re not blowing up anything.” https://t.co/mGy5SDTdRL pic.twitter.com/2sPzCtgT6i — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) October 20, 2020

The 63-year-old also spoke about the importance of having a little luck to win the NBA championship. He added:

“This is still our window, the next couple years. James and Russell are in their early 30s. We’re not blowing up anything. We plan on contending. I always said you want to set yourself up to be one of the top four teams in your conference each year and then it takes a little luck to win. You look at every year, it always takes a little luck."

Despite making the playoffs for the past 8 seasons with James Harden, the Rockets have never made it to the NBA Finals and they'll be hoping to turn their fortunes around this upcoming season.

