NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Bosh urges Miami Heat to give Bam Adebayo the max extension, hints at Giannis sign-and-trade scenario

Miami Heat's star Bam Adebayo was one of the key reasons for their success in the NBA bubble and the center is up for a contract extension this offseason. But recent NBA trade rumors indicate the Heat might be looking to pursue Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 and giving Adebayo a big contract could hurt their cap space for next season. In this article, we'll take a look at what former Miami legend Chris Bosh had to say about the Heat's offseason conundrum.

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Bosh wants the Miami Heat to give Bam Adebayo the max extension

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

The Athletic's Shams Charania recently reported that the Miami Heat will be going all-in on pursuing Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 free agency. If the Greek Freak doesn't sign the super-max extension with the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason, he'll be the biggest name in the upcoming 2021 NBA free agency.

The Heat are "preparing to go all in" on pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/PgcVebcm3a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2020

While Miami Heat have more than an outside chance of signing the 2-time MVP, their proposition might get complicated because of their cap space situation. Bam Adebayo is eligible for his rookie-scale extension this offseason and the Heat will have to decide if the 23-year-old deserves a max extension.

As part of Complex's Load Management Podcast, former Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh weighed in with his opinion on the issue. When asked whether the Heat should give Adebayo the max-extension or save it for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bosh said:

"If it's me in the GM's chair, I'm locking Bam up right away. Won't be no thoughts, nothing necessary. You can put that to the side."

Along with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo was Miami Heat's best player in the NBA playoffs and Bosh said Miami should prioritize keeping Adebayo on the roster for as long as possible.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks might look to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo if he doesn't want to commit long term

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Three

The 11-time NBA All-Star further added that the Miami Heat can still pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo after giving Bam Adebayo the contract extension. He elaborated:

"There's always ways to figure out cap space... You can concentrate on getting as far into the salary cap as you can. Probably have a trade scenario in my pocket. Just in case there's a sign and trade opportunity."

Bosh brought up an interesting scenario where the Milwaukee Bucks might look to trade Giannis in case the superstar isn't interested in continuing in Milwaukee for the long term.

Two-time NBA champion @chrisbosh joins the pod to talk:



- NBA Finals

- Giannis to the Heat 👀

- LeBron’s best teammates and more.



EPISODE: https://t.co/sE0LyWrdTO pic.twitter.com/qbfs57NqQN — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 20, 2020

A similar trade happened between New Orleans Pelicans and the LA Lakers when Anthony Davis demanded a trade with one year still remaining on his contract. Chris Bosh suggested the Miami Heat must stay ready with a trade package if such an opportunity arises in the offseason.

