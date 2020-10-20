The Phoenix Suns had an incredible run in the 2020 NBA bubble and were unbeaten in the eight games they played. Despite this promising run, the Suns would need to add more talent to their roster in the offseason to compete in a stacked Western Conference. This article will explore an NBA trade option where the Phoenix Suns can move higher in the 2020 NBA draft by trading Kelly Oubre Jr. to the New York Knicks.

NBA Draft 2020: Tyrese Haliburton can be a great fit with Devin Booker for the Phoenix Suns

Ohio State v Iowa State

The Phonix Suns have the No. 10 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. While this year's draft class doesn't feature many promising youngsters, NBA writers at The Athletic believe that Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton would be the best fit for the Suns' backcourt along with Devin Booker. The 20-year-old can run the point and also shoot from downtown with great consistency.

Back with @TheAthleticNBA beat writer mock draft, 3.0!



The Knicks (@MikeVorkunov) & Suns make a trade, the Warriors (@anthonyVslater) stay put at No. 2 & the Cavs (@kelseyyrusso) move someone new into top 5.



See how rest of top 10 played out:https://t.co/PUSlFbUrRb — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) October 20, 2020

Experts believe Haliburton will be among the top picks in the draft, and the Phoenix Suns' best chance at landing him would be to trade their No. 10 pick in exchange for the New York Knicks' eighth pick.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been the subject of NBA trade rumors in recent weeks. The Suns could move the 24-year-old along with their draft pick to convince the New York Knicks. This would also take Oubre's $14.3 million contract off their books and give them a chance at signing a big free agent like Fred VanVleet in the offseason.

NBA Draft 2020: New York Knicks can pair up RJ Barrett with Kelly Oubre Jr.

Advertisement

Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns

As for as the New York Knicks are concerned, moving down from No. 8 to No. 10 won't make a big difference. They don't have high hopes of progressing with the help of their draft picks and are banking on signing big stars in the offseason.

New York Knicks: 5 roster moves they must make this offseason (via @mervsports78)https://t.co/Mnnca9Qaob pic.twitter.com/RU93gqT1KG — HoopsHabit (@HoopsHabit) September 13, 2020

Kelly Oubre Jr. is only 24-years-old and can be a great partner for New York Knicks' RJ Barrett in the wing. There's just one year left on Oubre's contract, and the Knicks can have their cap space back in 2021 to pursue marquee superstars in the free agency.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2020-21 season