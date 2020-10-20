Despite a disappointing run in the 2020 Orlando bubble, the New Orleans Pelicans are in a good place going into the offseason. Their plan for the future is pretty clear - wait for Zion Williamson to come of age. As they continue to rebuild around their talented young core, here are 5 New Orleans Pelicans players who are unlikely to return to the roster next season according to NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2020-21 season

Even though the New Orleans Pelicans have the assets to trade a big star in the offseason, they'll likely take the slow route and wait for their young core to emerge.

Based on recent NBA trade rumors, the Pelicans might be interested in moving some of their veteran stars in an attempt to get players whose timelines match up better with their young core.

On this note, here are 5 players who might have already played their last game for the New Orleans Pelicans.

#1. Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

Let's get the obvious one out of the way first. NBA trade rumors about Jrue Holiday have been circulating since the beginning of the season, and multiple teams are interested in landing the 1-time All-Star this offseason.

Windhorst: Nets, Pelicans talked Jrue Holiday at the deadline https://t.co/7DZZbCj5Pt — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) October 19, 2020

The 30-year-old is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, and can also contribute with his scoring and playmaking on the offensive end. The Pelicans will be looking to make the most out of Holiday's market value to get some young talent in return.

#2. Derrick Favors

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

Derrick Favors was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans from the Utah Jazz in 2019. Even though his game was impactful on the court this season, Favors is already 29 and the Pelicans would want to play Jaxson Hayes and Zion Williamson at the 4 and the 5 going forward.

Jazz Could Buy Into Second Round Of 2020 Draft, Have Interest In Derrick Favors Reunion https://t.co/DLoHxVmK8d — RealGM (@RealGM) September 19, 2020

Derrick Favors will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason and NBA rumors suggest Utah Jazz might be willing to reunite with the star. The New Orleans Pelicans already have a loaded frontcourt and will likely let him walk in the offseason.

