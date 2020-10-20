NBA Trade Options: New York Knicks can land Russell Westbrook by sending RJ Barrett to the Houston Rockets

Mike D'Antoni and Daryl Morey recently parted ways with the Houston Rockets, and there's no clear indication of where the franchise will go from here. While they can make some adjustments to the roster and run it back next season, there are reasons to believe they might blow it all up and trade Russell Westbrook. In this article, we'll explore an NBA trade option that would bring the New York Knicks' RJ Barrett to Houston in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

NBA Trade Options: Houston Rockets could potentially receive RJ Barrett along with multiple draft picks

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook shares some brilliant chemistry with James Harden off the court, but he hasn't combined with The Beard in the same way on the court. The Houston Rockets owe more than $82 million in salary to their dynamic duo, and it's impossible to add another big name in the frontcourt because of the franchise's cap space limitations.

Russell Westbrook is making $43.8 million per the next three seasons, and the Lakers defense barely defends him in the half-court. He's past his athletic prime, one of the worst shooters in the NBA, and an undeniably poor fit with James Harden. Where do the Rockets go from here? — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 13, 2020

According to NBA trade rumors, the New York Knicks have expressed their desire to acquire Russell Westbrook in the offseason, and this might be the Rockets' best chance of getting rid of the 31-year-old's contract. Knicks' RJ Barrett is only 20 years old and has the potential to become a perennial All-Star in a few years.

Getting rid of Westbrook's salary would also enable the Houston Rockets to get more pieces that might help Harden and Barrett in the 2020-21 season.

The New York Knicks would also have to send their No. 8 and No. 27 picks from the 2020 NBA draft in exchange for the 2017 MVP. Having a young talent like RJ Barrett along with the Knicks' two draft picks will also give Houston Rockets the option to rebuild once James Harden is past his prime.

NBA Trade Options: Russell Westbrook can be the marquee superstar the New York Knicks have been chasing for years

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

The New York Knicks haven't made the playoffs in the past six years. After failing to land Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last year, the Knicks are in pursuit of a marquee superstar who can turn their fortunes around.

According to @NYPost_Berman on the possibility of Russell Westbrook playing for the Knicks;



“Some people in the league believe Westbrook would embrace playing in the Big Apple, the fashion capital of the world. A West Coast guy, Westbrook’s top hobby is fashion.” pic.twitter.com/E9H47hgXFc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 15, 2020

While Russell Westbrook might not put them back in title contention, he'll definitely fill up the seats at Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks faithful have not had anything to get excited about for a while now, and having the nine-time All-Star on the roster will change that immediately. Westbrook's presence might also help the Knicks in convincing another star to join the team next year.

