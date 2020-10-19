After winning the 2020 NBA championship in the Orlando bubble, the LA Lakers will be the team to beat in the upcoming season. Even though the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has the ability to take on any team in the league, the lack of sharpshooters on the LA Lakers' roster was evident this season. Based on some recent NBA trade rumors, here are five of the best shooters they can target in the offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 shooters LA Lakers should target in the offseason:

LA Lakers already have some 3-point specialists in Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. But Green has been disappointing throughout the season, and Caldwell-Pope is a streaky shooter who can struggle at times.

With the competition expected to be much fiercer in the 2020-21 NBA season, here are five shooters the LA Lakers can acquire in the offseason to remain title favorites:

#1. Joe Harris

Joe Harris is the best 3-point shooter available in the market during the 2020 free agency. For the third consecutive year, Harris shot above 40% from downtown and averaged close to 15 points for the Brooklyn Nets.

How Joe Harris free agency drama could play out https://t.co/xXXBJpYZ9b pic.twitter.com/EpeOyMdN5U — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) October 18, 2020

Harris is now a free agent, and signing the 29-year-old should be a priority for the LA Lakers. Even though the Brooklyn Nets will try to re-sign the 2019 Three-Point Contest champion, the Lakers can find a way to make him a big offer by moving a few other pieces around.

#2. Buddy Hield

NBA trade rumors about Buddy Hield have been circulating ever since Luke Walton took charge as the Sacramento Kings' head coach. Hield's role on the team went down this season, and he was even forced to come off the bench during the regular season.

If made available, NBA trade rumors suggest that the LA Lakers will make a push for the 2020 Three-Point Contest champion in the offseason. The Sacramento Kings are rebuilding around their young core, and a package involving Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green might entice the Kings.

