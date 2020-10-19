NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2020-21 season

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in their starting line-up, the Brooklyn Nets have suddenly emerged as the favorites in the Eastern Conference. However, according to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Nets want to add a 3rd star to their roster in the offseason. With this in mind, let's take a look at 5 Brooklyn Nets players who are unlikely to be back with the team for the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Brooklyn Nets' biggest hurdle in the offseason would be their cap space situation. They are already over the tax limit and would have to move some key pieces around to make room for another star player.

There are also a lot of players who will be entering the free agency market this year, and the Nets might not be able to retain a few of them. Without further ado, here are 5 players unlikely to return to the roster next season:

#1. Spencer Dinwiddie

Kyrie Irving's presence on the court has diminished Spencer Dinwiddie's role on the team. Though the 27-year-old averaged over 20 points in the recent season, he'll likely be the 3rd or 4th scoring option for the Brooklyn Nets.

I liked yesterday’s news cycle better 😑 https://t.co/vYk06wrIXt — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 16, 2020

There's an immense demand for a playmaking guard like Dinwiddie, and NBA trade rumors suggest he'll be Brooklyn's main asset in their efforts to sign another star in the offseason.

#2. Jarrett Allen

Given his athleticism and defensive versatility, Jarrett Allen is one of the most promising youngsters in the league. The 22-year-old averaged 11.1 points, 9.6 rebounds in the recently-concluded season and is only going to get better in the coming years.

Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen received a third-place vote for Defensive Player of the Year: pic.twitter.com/vbtdEvmAHr — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 25, 2020

However, the Brooklyn Nets are in a win-now mode and might not be willing to wait until Allen hits his prime. He'll also be up for a contract extension next year, and the Nets will not be in a position to offer him a suitable contract. The team might look to get a battle-ready veteran in the offseason in exchange for Jarrett Allen.

