NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for Brooklyn Nets going into the 2020-21 season

During the NBA free agency last summer, the Brooklyn Nets' fortunes turned around when they signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After being borderline playoff contenders over the last decade, they are now in the big-league and will be looking to win it all during the 2020-21 season. In light of the upcoming offseason, let's look at some of the best NBA trade options the Brooklyn Nets have, which they can use to improve their roster further.

NBA Trade Options: Brooklyn Nets interested in adding a third star next to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets have already stated that they want to add another star to help Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in their championship pursuit next year. Some NBA trade rumors have linked players like Victor Oladipo and Jrue Holiday to the Nets. On that note, let's take a look at three of the best trade assets the Brooklyn Nets have who can help them land their third star:

#1. Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie's offensive abilities have been getting better every year since his debut. Though he averaged an impressive 20.6 points this season, Kyrie Irving's presence on the roster has complicated things. Dinwiddie, who is now in the prime of his career, might not get the minutes he deserves in the lineup.

I liked yesterday’s news cycle better 😑 https://t.co/vYk06wrIXt — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) September 16, 2020

NBA trade rumors have already emerged, singling Spencer Dinwiddie out as the key trade asset which the Brooklyn Nets can use to get their third star. Given the demand around the league for a playmaking guard like Dinwiddie, the 27-year-old will be the Nets' best NBA trade option going into the 2020-21 season.

#2. Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert had a breakout season this year and averaged points 18.7 and shot at 36.4% from the arc. He took it up a notch in the NBA bubble and was Brooklyn's primary offensive weapon during seeding games and the playoffs.

Caris LeVert in the bubble (6 games):



• 25 points

• 6.7 assists

• 5 rebounds

• 48% FG pic.twitter.com/jYaAaVu0wp — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) August 14, 2020

Even though LeVert could very well be an All-Star in the coming years, it seems like the Nets are determined to get a battle-ready veteran to help them win the chip next year. The 26-year-old will be a big trade asset for them, given his recent form and his potential for the future.

#3. Jarrett Allen

On any regular NBA team, a young talent like Jarrett Allen will be a huge asset. The 22-year-old averaged 11.6 points and close to 10 rebounds in his second season in the league. But the most impressive aspect of Allen's game is his spectacular ability to block shots and protect the rim.

However, the Brooklyn Nets are in win-now mode and might not be willing to wait a few years for Allen to hit his prime. With two more years left on Jarrett Allen's contract, the Nets will contemplate moving him in pursuit of their third superstar.

