NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets to target Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving returning from their respective injuries next season, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to challenge for the NBA Championship. They already boast of a pretty strong roster but most NBA trade rumors suggest that the Nets are looking for a third star. Several targets have already been mentioned but the latest name to join that list is Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo.

😤 @VicOladipo is BACK 😤



Here are some of his best highlights from last season! pic.twitter.com/oapIW5LVAX — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 29, 2020

Oladipo had a breakout year after making the switch to the Eastern Conference in 2017 as part of the Paul George trade to OKC Thunder that saw him move the other way, However, the two-time All-Star has had a rough couple of years due to injuries and he wasn't really able to perform at his best in the NBA bubble.

NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets zero-in on Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks

Brooklyn Nets have a championship window for the next three years so it's understandable that they're willing to go all-in and trade for more stars. As reported by The Athletic's Alex Schiffer, Victor Oladipo is one such player whom the Nets could pursue and there's an interesting reason why.

"Victor Oladipo has been mentioned to me recently as a possible trade target because he hails from Durant’s home of Prince George’s County, Md., and Indiana could be looking to move on from him."

Oladipo might not be the biggest name out there but the 6'4 guard is a robust defender who would add much-needed solidity to Brooklyn Nets' backcourt. He's also on an expiring contract, so if the move doesn't pan out well, GM Sean Marks will be able to create some space for potential free agent signings in 2021.

Caris LeVert (left)

The potential cost of the deal also needs to be considered though. If the Brooklyn Nets can get hold of Victor Oladipo without sending Caris LeVert the other way, then it makes a lot of sense. If the Indiana Pacers are adamant on LeVert, then it just doesn't seem like a great option. LeVert is on a cheaper deal and potentially on the verge of a breakout season

