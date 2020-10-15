NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat to go all-in for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bogdan Bogdanovic on Milwaukee Bucks' radar this offseason

The Miami Heat were undoubtedly the best team in the East in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. But even though they are among the favorites next year, teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks are expected to get much better. The Miami Heat need to add another star to play alongside Jimmy Butler to remain in championship contention. According to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Heat are planning to go all-in for Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the 2021 free agency.

NBA Trade Rumors: Signing Giannis Antetokounmpo a top priority for the Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Giannis Antetokounmpo has just one year remaining on his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks and will be a free agent in 2021. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Miami Heat will be trying their best to land the two-time MVP during the free agency.

The Heat are "preparing to go all in" on pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021 free agency, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/PgcVebcm3a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2020

There were already many NBA trade rumors that hinted at the Greek Freak moving to South Beach. But this latest news from a reputed source like Shams Charania has added a lot of credibility to this rumor.

If the Milwaukee Bucks star decides to join Jimmy Butler and the crew, they'll instantly become favorites to win the title and can dominate the league for many years to come.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic on Milwaukee Bucks' radar

Advertisement

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

It's no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to add more playmaking and shooting talents to their roster. After a disappointing exit from the 2020 NBA playoffs, the Bucks want to add another star next to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the hopes of winning the title in 2021.

According to the latest NBA trade rumor from Shams Charania, Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic is a top target for the Milwaukee Bucks. Bogdanovic, who will be a restricted free agent, is one of the best shooters in the league and can be a great fit next to Giannis f the Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring Danilo Gallinari's fit with the LA Lakers and how the 2020 champions can sign him in the off-season