The LA Lakers reigned supreme in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. While they are already the favorites going into the next season, things will get trickier as the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets are back in the mix. Nevertheless, the LA Lakers will look for opportunities to upgrade their roster in the off-season, with the latest NBA trade rumors in this regard suggesting that Danilo Gallinari could be on their radar.

NBA Trade Rumors: Danilo Gallinari could help elevate LA Lakers' perimeter shooting

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

LA Lakers ranked 12th among 16 teams in 3-point shooting percentage in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. While they have the ability to make up for this shortcoming by excelling in other departments, it could be a liability against top teams in the upcoming season.

OKC Thunder's Danilo Gallinari is now a free agent, and as per prevalent NBA trade rumors, the 2020 champions might be interested in his services.

"Is playing for the NBA Championship more important than a contract? Yes. At this time, yes. I’m not twenty anymore."



- Danilo Gallinari

Gallinari, who is one of the most lethal 3-point shooters in the league, could be the LA Lakers' third option in offense. The 32-year-old could be their stretch 4 with Anthony Davis as their center.

With the LA Lakers having plenty of success with Davis at 5 in the playoffs, their small-ball lineup could be even more effective with Danilo Gallinari's presence on the court.

NBA Trade Rumors: The LA Lakers might ship Kyle Kuzma to another team to make room for Danilo Gallinari

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets - Game Four

The challenge for the LA Lakers in signing Gallinari, however, will be their cap space in the off-season. Assuming that Anthony Davis re-signs with the franchise, they will not be able to offer Gallinari a suitable contract.

Unless multiple veterans in the team opt out of their player options in the off-season, the LA Lakers will be forced to trade some of their players to make room for the Italian.

With Danny Green proving highly inconsistent with his shooting throughout the season, the LA Lakers might be looking to offload his costly one-year salary to a different team.

Kyle Kuzma's contract extension is coming up after next season, and the Lakers are still deciding on the 25-year-old's worth. With Kuzma struggling to live up to expectations, Rob Pelinka and the crew might decide to move on from him to make room for Danilo Gallinari, as per NBA trade rumors.