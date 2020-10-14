NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers could put an end to their shooting woes by adding Buddy Hield, with Matisse Thybulle going the other way

It's no secret that the Philadelphia 76ers are going to be active in this year's trade market. After a disappointing exit in the first round of the playoffs, many NBA trade rumors have suggested that they might even blow up the Joel Embiid-Ben Simmons core in the upcoming offseason. While this might be a little too far-fetched, a recent NBA trade rumor has suggested a more realistic trade to get Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield to Philadelphia.

NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield might put an end to Philadelphia 76ers shooting woes

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

Buddy Hield is undoubtedly one of the most lethal shooters in the NBA. However, despite his huge contract extension, Hield's role has been significantly reduced on the Sacramento Kings roster. Things got even worse once Luke Walton took over the coaching job, and Hield has now lost his place in the team's starting 5.

As the relationship between the 27-year-old and the Sacramento Kings gets more and more strained, NBA trade rumors suggest Buddy Hield might be on his way out of the city this offseason. This will be a perfect opportunity for the Philadelphia 76ers to add some much-needed shooting to their roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: The 76ers could part ways with Matisse Thybulle and send him to the Sacramento Kings

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

The Philadelphia 76ers are amongst the bottom 10 teams in the NBA when it comes to three-point shooting. Their two stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, cannot shoot from the perimeter, and it's crucial that they add more shooters around them to have a chance in next year's playoffs.

While Al Horford and Josh Richardson have been the favorites to be shipped away according to multiple NBA trade rumors, sports columnist Tom Moore has recently suggested that Matisse Thybulle might be a good trading partner for Buddy Hield.

Advertisement

I might consider it for Hield, Sam. https://t.co/jw79KDuYDa — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) October 14, 2020

Although Thubulle's numbers weren't that impressive in his rookie season, he has shown promise and has the ability to be one of the elite 3-and-D guys in a few years' time.

However, given that the Philadelphia 76ers are in a win-now mode, getting a battle-ready shooter like Buddy Hield might be tempting. Meanwhile, the Kings will get a young player who can fit well with their core as they continue rebuilding for the future.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the San Antonio Spurs going into the 2020-21 season