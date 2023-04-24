LA Clippers injury update: Ty Lue gives the latest update on star duo

The LA Clippers are once again without co-stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the postseason. Leonard has missed Games 3 and 4, while George has missed the entire postseason. Clippers coach Ty Lue provided an update on the duo's status ahead of Tuesday night's must-win Game 5.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Lue noted that Leonard is getting treatment, but is not practicing, according to NBA analyst Mark Medina:

"Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard is not practicing today and getting treatment."

Medina added that George is doing work on the court, while sharing that there is still a possibility Leonard will suit up:

"Ty Lue said 'there’s always a possibility' that Kawhi plays in Game 5. Nothing ruled out. Paul George is doing work today, but Ty wouldn’t say what it is."

It is unclear if either of the two stars will suit up on Tuesday. As we have often seen in the postseason, teams are unwilling to reveal the status of key players until tipoff nears. If Leonard and George are close to 100% then there is a chance that they will suit up as it could be the Clippers' last game of the season. They are currently trailing the Phoenix Suns 3-1 and will need to reel off three consecutive victories, two of which will come on the road, to keep their season alive.

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue defends Kawhi Leonard's absence

Following Kawhi Leonard's absence from Game 3 and 4 of the LA Clippers first-round series, there was discourse that the two-time NBA Finals MVP could be load managing. Speaking to the media on Monday, Clippers coach Ty Lue attempted to quiet that chatter, stating:

"He's definitely hurt. It's not load management where he's taking time off. He's shown in his past that he's played through injuries in the playoffs. If it's something he can't play through, then it has to be pretty serious."

Leonard had gotten off to a great start to the postseason, averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field, 60.0% from 3-point range and 88.2% from the free-throw line. His strong play lasted just two games, however, and if he is unable to return, this will mark the third consecutive season in which the LA Clippers star has finished the season injured.

