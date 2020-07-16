LA Clippers News: Kawhi Leonard back in practice, Doc Rivers jests about 'snitch' hotline

The LA Clippers have been the team to watch throughout the 2019-20 season. With a superstar duo in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading them, they are comfortably sitting on the number two spot in the Western Conference Standings.

The only concern for this team has been the health of these two superstars. With a prolonged break due to the pandemic, the LA Clippers have had time to recuperate and are now at full health.

Kawhi Leonard could earlier be seen practicing his mid-range and baseline jump shots during a warm-up session.

Two days ago, LA Clippers coach, Doc Rivers commented on Kawhi Leonard's health saying that there are 'no limits' on his usage and that they will make sure they maintain his health as the NBA restarts.

A fully healthy Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs is a daunting prospect for any team. The LA Clippers are in a great position to make a run for the NBA Championship.

LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers loves the 'snitch' hotline

Earlier today, Doc Rivers commented that he loved the idea of the 'snitch' hotline and that he had used it several times, saying:

"I turned in LeBron yesterday. I turned Pop in today. I am trying to turn all these guys in. We are going to be the only team left when I am done. No, I don't think it's a problem."

The hotline is no joke. 😂 pic.twitter.com/q4syKxa1yt — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 16, 2020

Of course, this was all in good humor but on a more serious note, Coach Rivers spoke about the necessity of the NBA bubble rules:

"This is not some normal thing. COVID, obviously, not only can you get sick but you can get other people sick. This is very important for all of us. We want to do our jobs. So having a hotline, I guess that's important."

LA Clippers' JaMychal Green is focused

LA Clippers

All jokes aside, the team seems to be locked in for the NBA restart. LA Clippers' power forward, JaMychal Green earlier had this to say about his priorities:

"If it ain't about the Clippers, I haven't been paying attention to it."

The LA Clippers have been title contenders since they acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, the strength of this team lies not only in their superstars but their bench.

With great role players such as Patrick Beverley, JaMychal Green, Montrezl Harrell, and Lou Williams, their scoring remains high when their superstars are on the bench. There's Landry Shamet as well who hasn't joined the team in Orlando yet but is expected to be there. And now with the addition of experienced veterans Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, and Joakim Noah, their squad looks almost unbeatable.

