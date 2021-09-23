LA Clippers Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season 

The LA Clippers have had a decent offseason. The majority of their focus was on retaining their core players from last year, which they did successfully. It's still going to be a complicated 2021-22 NBA campaign for them, though, as Kawhi Leonard will be unavailable for a long stretch.

Paul George will have to dig into his Indiana Pacers days to take the responsibility of being a team leader again. Meanwhile, expectations from Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum are high as well.

It will be a challenging season, but if the LA Clippers' 2021 NBA Playoffs run is anything to go by, they should be able to have a successful campaign.

On that note, let's take a look at the LA Clippers roster for the 2021-22 NBA season.

LA Clippers roster for 2021-22 NBA season

Paul George will be leading the LA Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's absence

The LA Clippers have made minimal changes to their roster for the 2021-22 NBA season. Patrick Beverley was the most notable departure. The Clippers traded him to acquire Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies. Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu were also a part of that trade.

Player Name: Position: Years in the NBA: Paul George Guard 11 Kawhi Leonard Forward 10 Eric Bledsoe Guard 11 Marcus Morris Forward 10 Luke Kennard Guard 4 Reggie Jackson Guard 10 Serge Ibaka Center 13 Ivica Zubac Center 5 Justise Winslow Forward 6 Nicolas Batum Forward 13 Terance Mann Guard 2 Keon Johnson Guard R Jason Preston Guard R Brandon Boston Jr. Guard R Jay Scrubb (Two-way) Guard 1

Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum re-signed with the franchise in free agency. Kawhi Leonard also penned down a four-year extension, despite rumors linking him with a move away. Meanwhile, Serge Ibaka, who will be returning from back surgery, opted into his player option and will play his second season with the team.

Here is the breakdown on the $176.3M contract for Kawhi Leonard:



21/22- $39.34M

22/23- $42.49M

23/24- $45.64M

24/25- $48.78M (Player)



Leonard could have signed a four-year $187M extension if he had opted-in to his $36M contract in 2021/22.



Total would have been $223M Here is the breakdown on the $176.3M contract for Kawhi Leonard:



21/22- $39.34M

22/23- $42.49M

23/24- $45.64M

24/25- $48.78M (Player)



Leonard could have signed a four-year $187M extension if he had opted-in to his $36M contract in 2021/22.



Total would have been $223M

The LA Clippers will be hoping their strategy of sticking with the majority of their core team from last year works out well. They were able to reach the Conference Finals with these players and will be hoping to replicate that.

Key dates for LA Clippers entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors (October 21st, 2021 - Thursday, 10:00 PM ET).

The LA Clippers will face the Golden State Warriors in their opening game of the 2021-22 NBA season at Chase Center. The match will be televised nationally on TNT. You may click here to see the full breakdown of the Clippers' 2021-22 NBA season schedule.

LA Clippers preseason schedule and dates

LA Clippers fans will be eager to see their team back in action soon. They just need to wait until October 4 when the Clippers will be taking on the Denver Nuggets and Staples Center.

Paul George and Co. have four preseason games scheduled. The first two fixtures are scheduled to be played at Staples Center.

Here's the full breakdown of the LA Clippers preseason schedule:

Date and Time: Match: TV: Monday, 10/04/2021, 10:30 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Bally Sports SoCal Wednesday, 10/06/2021, 10:30 PM ET Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Ball Sports West Friday, 10/08/2021, 8:30 PM ET LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Ball Sports Southwest Monday, 10/11/2021, 10:30 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Bally Sports SoCal

The LA Clippers will face off against the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Meanwhile, their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be at a neutral venue (Toyota Arena).

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava