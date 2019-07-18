LA Clippers Roster: SWOT analysis of Kawhi Leonard & Co. heading into the 2019-20 season

The LA Clippers will be back in championship contention in the 2019-20 season

The Los Angeles Clippers emerged as the biggest winners from the NBA free agency. Jerry West once again displayed his mettle as one of the best executives in the league getting both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers finished last season with a 48-34 record and pushed a healthy Golden State Warriors to six games in the first round of the playoffs. They managed to retain their core of Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell while also adding two superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Lou Williams was fantastic for the Clippers. He was especially superb in the fourth quarter of the matches and once again won the Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Clippers have the best odds of winning the championship next season. Kawhi Leonard is probably the best player in the NBA right now. Paul George finished 3rd in the MVP voting last season.

Let's have a SWOT analysis of the LA Clippers:

Strengths: Depth of the roster

Los Angeles Clippers' marquee signing Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers boast of one of the best rosters in the NBA. They have the superstar power of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and a great supporting cast featuring Lou Williams, Beverley, Harrell, Shamet, etc.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are also arguably the best two-way players in the league. They can be a formidable duo in the league. Since they don't run many plays for their team, Lou Williams can bring the ball forward and run plays.

The Clippers also possess one of the best coaches in the league in Doc Rivers. Rivers already has a championship with the Boston Celtics. He will be fancying his chances of winning a championship again with the current roster of the Los Angeles Clippers.

