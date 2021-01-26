LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot LA Clippers face the struggling Atlanta Hawks tonight at the State Farm Arena. The Clippers are on a tear right now, having won their last seven games in a row.

They are competing with their crosstown rivals, LA Lakers for the first place in the conference. However, their winning streak might be in danger as their stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be missing multiple games due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Atlanta Hawks must capitalize on this opportunity and get a win against the depleted LA Clippers team. They are currently holding an 8-8 record, and are in 6th place in the conference.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Updates

LA Clippers

As mentioned earlier, LA Clippers will be playing several games without Leonard and George. To make matters worse, starting point guard Patrick Beverly has been ruled out of tonight's contest against the Atlanta Hawks due to a knee injury. He didn't travel with the team on their current road trip as well.

This isn't a "load management" thing with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers are expecting them to be out until the end of the week with contact tracing. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, backup guard Jay Scrubb is out as well. Law Murray of The Athletic reports that Scrubb will have his protective walking boot removed from his right foot on Tuesday. Murray underwent surgery on his right foot in November.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are facing injury struggles themselves. Guards Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic remain sidelined for the foreseeable future. No timetables have been announced regarding their return. Starting center Clint Capela is listed as questionable for the game and didn't play in their previous match against the Bucks as well.

Their star and leading scorer, Trae Young is listed as questionable for the game as a result of a back injury. Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari are doubtful too.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

With Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Patrick Beverly missing the game, the LA Clippers' starting lineup will look vastly different. Lou Williams is expected to start the game in place of Beverly as the starting point guard while Luke Kennard takes on Paul George's role as the starting shooting guard.

Marcus Morris Sr. is expected to take Kawhi Leonard's place while Nicolas Batum and Serge Ibaka will retain their usual positions.

Atlanta Hawks

If Trae Young doesn't play, Rajon Rondo will be the point guard in the backcourt with Kevin Huerter. De'Andre Hunter and John Collins should take their usual forward positions. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu will get his second game as a starter as he comes in place of Clint Capela as the center.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting-5s

LA Clippers

G - Lou Williams, G - Luke Kennard, F - Marcus Morris Sr., F - Nicolas Batum, C - Serge Ibaka

Atlanta Hawks

G - Rajon Rondo, G - Kevin Huerter, F - De'Andre Hunter, F - John Collins, C - Onyeka Okongwu

