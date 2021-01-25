LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - January 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The unbeatable LA Clippers will endeavor to keep their hot streak rolling when they take on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA on Tuesday.

The LA Clippers have been on a tear this season and enter this contest with a massive seven-game winning streak that has earned them the best record in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have a .500 record ahead of their matchup with the LA Clippers. The Hawks have been inconsistent with their performances so far and will need to show up with a scintillating performance in their next game to stand a chance against a red hot LA Clippers side.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, January 27th, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are flying high with a 13-4 record this season. In their previous outing, they defeated the OKC Thunder 108-100 to secure their seventh consecutive win. Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 34 points and eight assists.

Advertisement

As a team, the LA Clippers have been efficient from the field, shooting an impressive 48.6% from the floor and 43.5% from the deep.

The secret behind their success is their role players. Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum's veteran presence in the lineup has done wonders for the Clippers this season.

Kawhi Leonard today:



34 PTS

9 REB

8 AST

58 FG%

44 3P%

2/2 FTM



Clippers on a 7-game win streak. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kdrGzF6S1P — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 24, 2021

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers handles the ball against Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Kawhi Leonard has been firing on all cylinders lately. He dropped 32 points against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday and followed it up with 31 points and 34 points in the two-game set against the OKC Thunder.

Advertisement

Despite Paul George filling up the stat sheet with impressive numbers this season, Kawhi Leonard remains the captain of the ship. There is little doubt that the two-time NBA champion will have to carry the LA Clippers in the postseason when they face off against the best in the West in a grueling seven-game series.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverley, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Despite losing their last game to the Milwaukee Bucks 129-115, the Atlanta Hawks have won three of their last four matchups.

Clint Capela has been on a tear and posted a rare triple-double with ten blocks in a recent 116-98 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Atlanta Hawks possess premier talent in their roster but are in rebuilding mode this season. They have seven players averaging in double digits, and Trae Young leads the pack with 25 points per appearance.

The Hawks have much room for improvement in their offense as they only have a 32.6% accuracy from beyond the arc in January.

Key Player - Trae Young

Advertisement

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket in the final seconds of their win over the Detroit Pistons

Trae Young has emerged as the floor leader for the Atlanta Hawks this season.

He missed the previous game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a minor injury but is expected to suit up for the matchup with the LA Clippers.

Trae Young lit it up in his last two games 🔥



43 Pts, 8-12 3-Pt FG

38 Pts, 3-5 3-Pt FG pic.twitter.com/lc8mtZcm8p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2021

In 15 games, Young has averaged 25.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 41% shooting from the floor and 34% shooting from the deep.

He will need to play one of his better games of the season to match up against the dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F De'Andre Hunter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks have the pieces to give the LA Clippers a worthy fight and will have the home court advantage.

However, the LA Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the association right now and will be eager to keep their hot streak alive by registering their fourteenth win of the season. The Clippers are the favorites to win this matchup.

Advertisement

Where to watch LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks

The LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks game will be broadcast locally on Fox Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Fans outside the US can live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA 2020-21: 5 Role players that are having an outstanding season