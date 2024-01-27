LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27, 2024

The LA Clippers will visit the Boston Celtics on Saturday in a matchup between two of the best teams in the NBA. It will be the second meeting between the two following Boston’s 145-108 romp on Dec. 23 at LA’s Crypto.Com Arena. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden will take the lead as the Clippers try to even the season series.

Boston dealt LA one of its two losses in December behind a balanced attack led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics didn’t have Kristaps Porzingis in the said game but had no trouble drubbing the host team. Porzingis is doubtful again in the rematch but Boston knows it can still beat the Clippers if they execute well on both ends.

The Clippers are 21-4 since December, the best record in the NBA during that span. They have been clicking and playing their best basketball. LA, however, will be on the second night of a back-to-back which is a disadvantage against a team that has lost just once at home.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: preview, odds and betting tips

The Clippers will take on the Celtics at the TD Garden where Boston is 20-1, the best mark in the NBA. The tip-off will be at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be covered by local networks such as NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports SoCal. Streaming the game live is also available via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (+260) vs. Celtics (-320)

Spread: Clippers (+7.5) vs. Celtics (-7.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o234.0 -110)) vs. Celtics (u234.0 -110)

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Game preview

Over the last two weeks, the Clippers have the No. 1 offensive efficiency in the NBA. They have been smothering opponents with their variety of ways to score. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook have been playing with force and chemistry.

LA’s defense, however, has dropped during that span. They are ranked 17th in defensive rating, which will be a problem if their shooting gets cold. The Clippers’ mettle will be tested in a back-to-back game against the team with the best record in the NBA.

Boston's play on both sides of the ball has been superb. Their defense and offense have been in sync for most of the season. The Celtics can be beat but opponents have to play well from end to end and hope their superstars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have an off night.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups

Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled doubtful by the Boston Celtics due to a sprained ankle. If he’s not cleared to play, Al Horford will take his spot in the starting five. Brown, Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will line up for tip-off.

The Clippers could miss the services of Paul George who is dealing with a sore groin. If he’s unavailable, Amir Coffey will take over his role. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Terance Mann will also start. Mason Plumlee will join them as Ivica Zubac is out with a calf strain.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Jaylen Brown’s over/under points prop is 23.5 which is a little higher than his 23.0 PPG season average. “JB” has struggled in his last five games, going over 23 points just once. He might have a tough time getting over his points prop against the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.5 PPG this season for the LA Clippers. His over/under points prop versus the Celtics is 26.5. Boston’s defense will key in on “The Claw,” particularly if Paul George is unable to play. The Celtics have been quite good on the defensive end which will make it difficult for Leonard to go over his points prop.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

Only the Denver Nuggets escaped with a win at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. Nikola Jokic’s poise led them to the victory but Jayson Tatum also had an off night.

The LA Clippers might not have the legs to hand the hosts their second home loss of the season but they can cover the spread.

