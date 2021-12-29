LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Los Angeles Clippers will make a trip to the TD Garden for a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, December 29.

When the two teams met earlier in the season, the Clippers came out victorious. Rookie, Brandon Boston Jr. scored 27 points on the night to help the team secure a close-fought win on the night.

The Clippers have gone on to lose 5 games since that win. Their last outing also ending in a disappointing defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. Playing without their all-star Paul George has proved to be tough for the Clippers.

The team have not been able to produce big nights on offense which has led to a recent dip in form. However, the Clippers will be hoping to turn things around by putting in a solid team effort for this road game in Boston.

As far as the Celtics are concerned, they head into this game after suffering a loss to the depleted Minnesota Timberwolves. Jaylen Brown had a 26 point performance, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a defeat on the night.

The Celtics will need a win in this game, as they have lost their last two games. They have fallen below the .500 mark and now hold a 16-18 record. The Celtics will need to be locked in to get to a win in this game.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 29, 8:30 PM ET [Thursday, December 30, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

LA Clippers Preview

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers have had a mixed campaign so far. They hold a 17-17 record and sit sixth in the West. The team has been marred by injuries and continues to play without several of its stars. However, the Clippers are a resilient bunch and will look to play inspired basketball, despite all the recent setbacks.

Paul George is expectee to miss at least 3-5 weeks of action. This has left the team without any of their stars, effectively putting the burden on Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson. However, the latter is currently out due to the league's COVID Protocols. Facing the Celtics in Boston is going to be tough, but the Clippers will go all in as they strive to stay above the .500 mark.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

Marcus Morris Sr. has been able to find a rhythm as of late. He started the season with injuries, but ever since he has seen regular playing time. The 32-year old veteran has shown up for the team, averaging 14.5 PPG on 43.5% shooting from the field. Morris is coming off a solid 24-point outing against the Nets. He will be hoping to repeat his exploits when the Clippers visit the Celtics.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe, G - Luke Kennard, F - Terrance Mann, F - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Ivica Zubac

Boston Celtics Preview

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

The Boston Celtics are a team that has played below everyone's expectations this season. They are currently ranked 9th in the East and hold a 16-18 record. Boston have 6 of their players in the Health and Safety Protocols, including Jayson Tatum.

One bright spark in recent times has come in the form of Jaylen Brown, after suffering from injuries and coming out of the protocols, he has slowly begun feeling like himself again.

Boston Celtics @celtics Grant on the cut for 2️⃣ Grant on the cut for 2️⃣ https://t.co/gK26hJFeNz

The 25-year-old scored 26 points and secured 10 boards in the last game against the Timberwolves. He has had some great games since his return and will be expected to continue his brilliance in this encounter.

Although the Clippers are without their stars, the Celtics cannot take them lightly. The veteran presence on the Clippers could pose significant problems for this young Celtics team.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown has not had the most memorable campaign this year. He came into the season with an injury and started slow, causing a disruption to the Celtics' rotation. However, ever since he was cleared to return from the protocols, the league has seen glimpses of what Brown is capable of.

The one-time NBA All-Star will have to play his best game against the Clippers, as the team will be without Tatum, who recently entered the Health and Safety Protocols himself.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Payton Pritchard, G - Romeo Langford, F - Jaylen Brown, F - Al Horford, C - Robert Williams III

Clippers vs Celtics Match Prediction

The game between the Clippers and the Celtics has all the makings of a thriller. Both teams are without some of their star players and will rely on a blend of youth and experience to carve out a victory. Considering both rosters and the way the two teams have played this season. The Clippers look like a team that could come away with a win in this game at the TD Garden.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Celtics game?

Also Read Article Continues below

NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This matchup between the Clippers and the Celtics will also be nationally telecast on Bally Sports SoCal and NBC Sports Boston.

Edited by David Nyland