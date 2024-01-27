LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics starting lineups and depth chart for January 27 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers will square off against the Boston Celtics for the second and final time this season on Saturday. LA, which badly lost 145-108 in the first encounter on Dec. 23, will be looking to even the season series. The Clippers will be playing the second night of a back-to-back, which might prove to be a challenge on the road versus Boston.

Like the Clippers, the Celtics are on a roll. Boston is on a three-game winning streak, including a 143-110 beatdown of the Miami Heat on Thursday. Newly named All-Star starter Jayson Tatum will lead the Celtics’ goal of sweeping the season series against their star-studded opponents.

LA went 12-2 in December, with one of those losses coming against the Boston Celtics. The Clippers sustained that form, holding a 10-2 win-loss slate this month. They have been nearly unbeatable over the last one and a half months, but Boston has lost just once at home. It will be a mouthwatering clash on Saturday that basketball fans can’t wait to witness.

Tip-off for the highly anticipated encounter will be at 7:00 p.m. ET at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will not be on national TV but it is available via the NBA League Pass. Local networks such as NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports SoCal will also air the game live.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports

LA Clippers injuries for Jan. 27

Ivica Zubac, who is dealing with a right calf strain, will miss his sixth straight game for the LA Clippers. He hasn’t played since LA’s 128-119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 12. Moussa Diabate will also be inactive because of a right hand metacarpal fracture.

Paul George, who was under minutes restriction in the Clippers’ 127-107 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, will be questionable. He is dealing with a groin injury, and since LA will be playing the second game of a back-to-back, his status will be iffy.

Player Status Injury Paul George Questionable Groin Ivica Zubac Out Right calf strain Moussa Diabate Out Right hand metacarpal fracture

Boston Celtics injuries for Jan. 27

Only Kristaps Porzingis is on the Celtics’ injury report. He has been ruled doubtful due to a left ankle sprain. The Latvian injured his ankle in Boston’s 143-110 demolition of the Miami Heat on Thursday. Porzingis said that it was nothing serious but he will likely be a game-time decision for the Clippers matchup.

Player Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis Doubtful Left ankle sprain

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and depth chart

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland SG Terance Mann Norman Powell SF Amir Coffey Brandon Boston Jr. PF Kawhi Leonard PJ Tucker Kobe Brown C Mason Plumlee Daniel Theis

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Dalano Banton SG Derrick White Svi Mykhailiuk SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Oshae Brissett PF Jayson Tatum Lamar Stevens Jordan Walsh C Al Horford Luke Kornet Neemias Queta

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Key matchups

Kawhi Leonard vs Jayson Tatum

Kawhi Leonard versus Jayson Tatum is the exciting matchup that LA Clippers and Boston Celtics fans will be watching out for on Saturday. Both have been asked by their respective teams to play the power forward position, which will naturally pit them against each other.

Leonard is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who reserves his best defensive games against the top stars in the NBA. Tatum definitely belongs in that category so it will be a two-way battle that’s going to be the biggest sub-heading in the game.

James Harden vs Jrue Holiday/Derrick White

James Harden has helped the Clippers become perhaps the best team in the NBA since December. Lining up across him is arguably the best defensive backcourt in the league. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will try to make it tough for the former MVP to make his impact on the offensive end.

On defense, Harden will be tested with White and Holiday’s aggressiveness, particularly in driving to the basket. Boston’s dynamic duo handcuffed “The Beard” in the first encounter, which was one of the biggest reasons for the Celtics’ blowout win. If the trend continues, Boston will have a big advantage.

