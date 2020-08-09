LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - August 9th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Sunday, August 9th, 2020, 9:00 PM ET (Monday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: ESPN WWOS, Orlando, FL

The LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets have both clinched playoff spots and are likely to play their remaining seeding games with slightly less intensity so as to avoid injuries.

Load management has now re-appeared in the LA Clippers' gameplan, as Kawhi Leonard sat out their recent nail-biting victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Jamal Crawford is likely to be absent from this matchup as he is currently nursing a hamstring injury.

Fans need not fret as the LA Clippers' victory against the Portland Trail Blazers was proof that they can produce entertaining basketball without their key starters. The Brooklyn Nets will hope to win this matchup, which will provide a necessary confidence boost along with solidifying their spot as the no.7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are entering this matchup after pulling off the impossible and showing up Damian Lillard and co. in the clutch. Getting off to a slow start was expected of the LA Clippers. However, a second-half comeback was something that no one could have predicted.

The LA Clippers are definitely a wildcard in this matchup and no lead will be safe. After a shocking loss to the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clippers have won two straight and would like to keep the streak alive and get in the rhythm before the playoffs. Three-point shooting has driven the LA Clippers forward during their last few games as they have shot well over 40% in their three NBA Bubble victories.

Key player – Lou Williams

Lou Williams vs the Phoenix Suns

‘Sweet Lou’ is back in business and is looking in much better form since the start of the seeding games. While playing limited minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers, he scored 12 points on 50% shooting and was instrumental in keeping the game close in the first half.

Additionally, making the list of finalists for the Sixth Man of the Year Award will definitely be a huge motivator for Lou Williams going forward.

Throughout the regular season, the LA Clippers have utilized Lou Williams to do damage control whenever the game was going out of their reach. The LA Clippers are likely to give Lou Williams more minutes in this matchup and he is guaranteed to overwhelm the Brooklyn Nets' second unit.

LA Clippers predicted lineup

Landry Shamet, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets have exceeded expectations in the NBA Bubble, considering that they are missing several key pieces. The Brooklyn Nets are currently 3-2 since the restart and are looking to win over the LA Clippers to gain some separation over the Orlando Magic, who are currently only one game behind.

The Brooklyn Nets have built an efficient system in a limited amount of time with limited resources, and the results are visible. During their recent victory over the Sacramento Kings, the Brooklyn Nets had seven players score in double digits and shot nearly 50% from the field. The Brooklyn Nets still need to address their dismal free-throw percentage and defensive spacing if they want to have any chance of winning this matchup.

Key player – Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert vs the Los Angeles Lakers

Caris LeVert has filled the leadership void that was left when several veterans decided to sit out the NBA restart. His tenacity and aggression have helped set the tone for the Brooklyn Nets and has kept them confident and running in tough spots. Caris LeVert leads by example and is averaging nearly 20 points per game in the NBA Bubble.

His ability to split defenders often puts him in an advantageous position in the paint and he never squanders an opportunity. The Brooklyn Nets will need a strong performance from him in order to best the LA Clippers. Caris LeVert will not be helped by the fact that Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris have been performing at a high level defensively. And he will need to give it his all to make an impact.

Brooklyn Nets predicted lineup

Garrett Temple, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Rodions Kurucs, Jarrett Allen

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are expected to win this matchup and are likely to do so in convincing fashion. The Brooklyn Nets are looking to pull off their second major upset in the NBA Bubble after beating the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week.

Both the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets have displayed impeccable chemistry over the past few games and one can expect several players going over the double-digit mark in this matchup. All eyes will be on Lou Williams to see if he has returned back to his old self and if he really is sixth man material.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on FOX Sports GO. Nation-wide coverage of the match will be on TNT. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Six. You can also live-stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

