LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - February 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In a clash of Titans on Tuesday in the 2020-21 NBA., the red-hot LA Clippers will visit the Barclays Center to take on the surging Brooklyn Nets.

The LA Clippers are on a three-game winning streak. They are brimming with confidence, as they sit atop the Western Conference standings after making a 16-5 start. The LA Clippers, powered by their top duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have won nine of their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets' blockbuster trade move has worked wonders. After making a 13-9 start, the Brooklyn Nets have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. While the team is still working out the kinks in their system, it is already reaping rich dividends from the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021, 7:30 PM ET. (Wednesday 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are playing with a purpose this season. They have been the team to beat in the West as they eye a deep postseason run. They could even go all the way, considering their impressive start to the season.

Kawhi (28 PTS) was 🔒 in for the Clippers win in New York! pic.twitter.com/MBgwggDuHc — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 1, 2021

In their last outing, the LA Clippers dominated the New York Knicks with a 129-115 game-time decision. In what appeared to be a three-point shooting contest, the LA Clippers sunk 17 of 38 from the deep.

As many as six players scored in double digits for the LA Clippers in an all-around team performance that augurs well for their title aspirations. They will require a similar outing against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been terrific on his return to the floor, producing two back-to-back stellar performances.

He kicked things off with a 24-point game in the LA Clippers' win against the Magic on Saturday. Leonard followed that up with a 28-point performance against the Knicks. He has had an identical 53.3% field goal percentage in the two games.

Leonards' recent form suggests he could be the key player for the LA Clippers against the Brooklyn Nets.

It could be a showdown between him and Kevin Durant at the small forward position. Both players are facing similar expectations from their teams this season — championship or bust.

In 17 games this campaign, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists, doing so on an impressive 50.8% shooting from the floor.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka..

Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the top contenders in the East for a good reason. They have the best offensive rating behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets' trio is averaging a combined 82.8 points. Joe Harris' top-notch shooting has also been a big positive for the franchise.

James Harden sat out the high-scoring battle against the Wizards and could be raring to go against the LA Clippers.

Emotions ran high for Russell Westbrook, who registered a 41-point performance in that game. Durant scored 37 points, while Irving went for 26 points. Despite the loss, the Brooklyn Nets are looking primed for a deep playoffs run this season.

🔵 @KDTrey5 gets his 9th 30+ point game this season



🔴 Joe ties a career high with 30@BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/Fh5p1f0uOe — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 1, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets trio is expected to suit up against the LA Clippers. The game is being touted as a must-watch, as all the five superstars are expected to take the court.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant's comeback this season has been remarkable. He is looking healthy and has dazzled at the offensive end of the court; he has averaged 30.9 points in 16 games. Durant is shooting a lights out 52% from the field and an impressive 44.7% from beyond the arc as well.

Durant, who has registered 69 points in his last two games, could show up big time against the LA Clippers.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G Kyrie Irving, G James Harden, F Kevin Durant, F Joe Harris, C DeAndre Jordan.

Clippers vs Nets Match Prediction

With both teams featuring impressive offensive capabilities, the outcome could depend on how the two defenses would fare.

In this regard, the LA Clippers have the advantage, as they can get the job done at both ends of the floor. However, the Brooklyn Nets could make a few adjustments for this game to better match up against the high-flying LA Clippers.

Going by their recent form, the LA Clippers are the favorites to take the win . However, the Brooklyn Nets will have a point to prove after their embarrassing defeat against one of the worst teams in the association.

The Nets' big trio have the wherewithal to pull off an upset win at the home of the LA Clippers.

Where to watch Clippers vs Nets?

The game between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets will be broadcast on the TNT network. Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.