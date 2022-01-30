LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will travel to Charlotte to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday.

The Clippers are coming into this game with a 25-26 record on the season as they continue to hover around the 0.500 mark. They have won five of their last ten games.

The team is less than five games behind fifth seed Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers have picked up only ten wins on the road all season, and will hope to improve that against the Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte-based side are coming into this matchup with a 28-22 season record. They have won two games on the bounce and seven of their last ten. The Hornets have won 14 of their 21 games at home this season. They will hope to beat the Clippers and close the four-game gap on the Eastern Conference leaders.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George is out of this game.

The LA Clippers will be without the services of their two superstars - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for this game. While Leonard is recovering from a long-term knee injury, George is recuperating from an elbow injury.

Marcus Morris Sr. is out with a foot injury, while Jason Preston is away from the team due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum is being monitored on a day-to-day basis, due to his back soreness.

Player Status Reason Marcus Morris Sr. Out Personal Jason Preston Out Foot Nicolas Batum Questionable Back Kawhi Leonard Out Knee Paul George Out Elbow

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Hornets against the Indiana Pacers

The Hornets are coming into this game without the services of Gordon Hayward, as he has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels and Kelly Oubre Jr. are also out due to ankle injuries. Other than the trio, they have all other players available for this game.

Player Status Reason Gordon Hayward Out COVID-19 Jaden McDaniels Out Ankle Kelly Oubre Jr. Out Ankle

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson and Amir Coffey could be the starting backcourt for the Clippers in this game. The forward pair could be Brandon Boston Jr. and Terance Mann, with Ivica Zubac likely to start at the center position.

LA Clippers @LAClippers



He is feeling it tonight Luke Kennard for the 3 pt contest?He is feeling it tonight #ClipperNation , came back with a dub. Luke Kennard for the 3 pt contest? 👀He is feeling it tonight #ClipperNation, came back with a dub. https://t.co/OdiSG8tSy2

Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets' backcourt could feature LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. The frontcourt should see Cody Martin and Miles Bridges handle the duties, while the big man in the lineup could be Mason Plumlee.

LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey; Small Foward - Brandon Boston Jr.; Power Forward - Terance Mann; Center - Ivica Zubac.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball; Shooting Guard: Terry Rozier; Small Forward: Cody Martin; Power Forward: Miles Bridges; Center: Mason Plumlee.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Check Out: Complete NBA TV Schedule for 2021-22 Season

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this game? LA Clippers Charlotte Hornets 0 votes so far