LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After a resounding win against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the LA Clippers continue their Eastern Conference road trip against the Charlotte Hornets. Although they have clinched a play-in berth, the Hornets have struggled for consistency recently and could fall as far as tenth in the standings with their challenging schedule to come.

This will be another opportunity for the LA Clippers to cement their No.3 seed in the West and keep the Denver Nuggets at bay.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 13th; 7:00 PM ET (Friday, 14th May; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers cruised to victory against an under-manned Toronto Raptors side in their last outing. They will face a stiffer matchup against the Charlotte Hornets in this fixture. Terance Mann was a bright spark off the Clippers bench, picking up 20 points on perfect shooting from the field.

He is just one example of the depth the LA Clippers have this year. Over the season, their bench has ranked seventh in points per game (38.5) and top in 3-point percentage (41.5%) on 12 attempts per night.

On current form, the LA Clippers are likely to face either the Dallas Mavericks or Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs. While they completed the season sweep over the Blazers, they've lost twice to the Mavs and struggled against Doncic and co. in last year's playoffs prior to Porzingis' injury.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George has carried the LA Clippers when Kawhi Leonard has been out

Paul George is hitting top form at the perfect stage of the season. In his second year with the LA Clippers, George has dramatically improved his offensive output and is dishing out a career-high 5.2 assists per game. His shooting has been on point as well. He's recording his highest ever field goal and three-point accuracy.

Over their last ten games, no LA Clippers player has scored more points (22.2) or grabbed more rebounds (8.1) than George. During that period, he also recorded three double-doubles, including a 33-point and 14-rebound performance against the Rockets.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zuba

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham

Devonte' Graham's impressive 31 points off the bench wasn't enough for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Despite only losing by five points, they were the latest team to be dominated by Nikola Jokic in the paint.

The Charlotte Hornets' recent form has been obstructed by injuries and the league's health and safety protocols. Graham and Miles Bridges have each only played in five of their last ten matchups, while LaMelo Ball has only just returned from the sidelines to feature in the last seven games.

If the Charlotte Hornets can get healthy before the play-in tournament, they have a genuine chance at making a deep run in the playoffs.

Key Player - Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier is playing the best basketball of his career and is having his most effective offensive year. He is one of only three Charlotte Hornets players to play in each of their last ten games, averaging 20.9 points and 5.3 assists in that time.

He had a career-high night on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans with 43 points and followed that up with 21 points against the Nuggets on Tuesday. While LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward have been out injured, Rozier has been the Charlotte Hornets' driving force on both ends of the floor. He has averaged a personal best of 1.2 steals this campaign and has a win share of 5.2.

Terry Rozier's career-high 43 points was not enough to hold off the Pelicans last night... but his highlights are always impressive 😤pic.twitter.com/mE7fS2Fpwh — Bally Sports (@BallySports) May 10, 2021

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Terry Rozier | Shooting Guard - LaMelo Ball | Small Forward - Jalen McDaniels | Power Forward - PJ Washington | Center - Bismack Biyombo

Clippers vs Hornets Match Prediction

Both teams ranked within the bottom-ten sides for points per game over the last ten encounters, suggesting that the game might not be a high-scoring affair. However, each side still has a lot to play for in terms of their final seeding.

The Charlotte Hornets have been mediocre recently and have lost to the four teams above .500 they have played in their last nine games. The LA Clippers are showing signs of inconsistency too, which will be worrying for their fanbase heading into the playoffs.

However, with their elite road record, we are backing the LA Clippers to come away victorious in this game.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Hornets matchup

Fans in America can catch the game locally on the Bally Sports Southeast - Charlotte and Bally Sports Socal networks. It will also be available on the NBA League Pass.