LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will host the LA Clippers at the United Center on Thursday night. The last time the two teams faced off against each other, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 64 points in the 100-90 win.

The Clippers are coming off a 121-115 win against the Utah Jazz, in which their superstar guard Paul George made a comeback. He dropped 34 points on a 50% shooting night, which included six conversions from beyond the arc – pumping life into the franchise’s campaign.

The Bulls, on the other hand, defeated the Washington Wizards 107-94 to wrap up a five-game road trip. DeRozan played a pivotal role in the fixture, scoring 32 points – which included a perfect night from the free-throw line.

The LA Clippers (37-39) are eighth in the West as they start a two-game road trip. Tyronn Lue will look to utilize George’s defensive mind, while facing off against two formidable foes from the East – in the Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks – in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls (44-32) are fifth in the East, sharing a similar record with the Toronto Raptors. Over their upcoming five-game home stand, the Bulls will look to prepare for the playoffs – as they find themselves in a challenging schedule for the rest of the season.

LA Clippers Injury Report

George's return gives the Clippers a reliable option in the playoffs

Brandon Boston Jr. is listed as out, suffering from a non-COVID illness. The Clippers have a list of injured players with no timetable for their return, including Kawhi Leonard, Normal Powell and Jay Scrubb. Rookie Jason Preston has not played a single game for the franchise and will remain on the sidelines.

Player Name Status Reason Brandon Boston Jr. Out Non-COVID Illness Kawhi Leonard Out Right knee injury recovery Norman Powell Out Fractured left foot Jay Scrubb Out Right foot injury recovery Jason Preston Out Right foot injury recovery

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach LaVine has averaged 25.2 points in his last five outings

Zach LaVine is listed as probable, dealing with soreness in his left knee. Lonzo Ball will continue to miss games after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Player Name Status Reason Zach LaVine Probable Left knee soreness Lonzo Ball Out Left knee meniscus tear

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads - March 31, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread LA Clippers 37-39 +145 O 223.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Chicago Bulls 44-32 -175 U 223.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

The Bulls are favored to win over the Clippers, boasting a stronger all-round squad than their opponent. However, the Clippers’ defensive rating of 110.3 is eighth in the league, compared to the Bulls’ 112.6 – ranked 20th.

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

LA Clippers

1. The Clippers have a 7-6 record against Eastern Conference teams on the road this season.

2. The Clippers have allowed an average of 117.6 points in their last five outings.

3. Paul George has averaged 19.6 points against Eastern Conference teams this season.

Chicago Bulls

1. The Bulls have a 26-10 record at home this season.

2. The Bulls have averaged 103.2 points in their last five outings.

3. The Bulls have won only two of their last five games.

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson and Paul George are expected to assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Jackson playing at point. Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris will fill forward positions, with Ivica Zubac playing at center to round up the starting five.

Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso and Ayo Dosunmu are likely to pair-up on the backcourt, with Zach LaVine supporting them from the small forward position. DeMar DeRozan will start as a power forward, with Nikola Vucevic manning the paint for the Bulls.

1. The Clippers have a 15-12 record with Paul George on the floor this season.

2. The Bulls are 15-13 against Western Conference teams this season.

3. DeMar DeRozan has scored 30+ points in 26 games this season.

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls: Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard – Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard – Paul George | Small Forward – Nicolas Batum | Power Forward – Marcus Morris | Center – Ivica Zubac.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard – Alex Caruso | Shooting Guard – Ayo Dosunmu | Small Forward – Zach LaVine | Power Forward – DeMar DeRozan | Center – Nikola Vucevic.

