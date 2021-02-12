LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5's – February 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers bounced back from two consecutive defeats in their last NBA match and travel to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls next. The Clippers were without Paul George, but rallied behind a 36-point Kawhi Leonard performance to come up trumps against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lou Williams contributed with 27 points off the bench.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, have seen some sublime performances from Zach LaVine, who is currently averaging 28.2 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds. However, they have been weak defensively and are currently 10th in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 10-14 record.

Both teams have multiple injury concerns, although the Chicago Bulls have been unluckier between the two sides in recent weeks. The LA Clippers go in as clear favorites to win this matchup.

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Updates

LA Clippers

Paul George has sat out with a toe injury in recent games, something that has got a lot to do with the LA Clippers’ bad form of late. Paul George is expected to miss out on his fourth consecutive game, and is only expected to return for the Clippers’ matchup against Miami Heat.

Apart from him, Jay Scrubb is the only other player that they are missing. The LA Clippers will be hoping to build some momentum as they await the return of the second best player on their roster.

Chicago Bulls

The latest to join the injury list for the Chicago Bulls is Lauri Markkanen, who is expected to sit out for a couple of weeks with a shoulder sprain. Wendall Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and Chandler Hutchison are all notable absentees who are surely going to be missed.

Zach LaVine has been in sublime form for the Chicago Bulls

Regardless, they will be looking at Zach LaVine to lead the fight against a solid LA Clippers side who have multiple offensive threats even in the absence of Paul George.

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

There is little doubt that the LA Clippers have struggled without the presence of Paul George, although Lou Williams impressed tremendously in their last game. He is expected to start in place of Reggie Johnson alongside Patrick Beverley, who featured for only 18 minutes in their win against the Timberwolves.

Paul George's absence has been difficult for the LA Clippers

Nicolas Batum will take up the forward spot along with Kawhi Leonard, and the absence of Paul George means that part of the offensive responsibility will be shared amongst the bench as well, with the likes of Marcus Morris Sr. and Luke Kennard coming up with regular points.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been unlucky with injuries, although they have been decent offensively. Lauri Markkanen has proved to be a big miss, and is producing 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. In his absence, Denzel Valentine is expected to slot alongside Zach LaVine at the Guard position.

The Chicago Bulls are expected to stick with the same starting 5 that they had in their last game and will require an inspired team effort to get past a strong LA Clippers side.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Patrick Beverley, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White G Zach LaVine F Denzel Valentine F Patrick Williams C Daniel Gafford