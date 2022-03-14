LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers continue their East Coast road trip with a game against the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday.

The Clippers are coming off a 106-102 win over the Detroit Pistons. Marcus Morris Sr. scored a team-high 31 points, while four other players recorded more than ten points as well. LA was down by 14 points at halftime, but managed to erase that deficit, outscoring their opponents 67-49 in the second half. Ty Lue's men are now 36-34 for the season.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers lost 91-101 against the Chicago Bulls in their last game. Darius Garland scored 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on the night. Evan Mobley had 17 points and seven rebounds. The Cavs couldn't prevail, though, as the rest of the players couldn't get going, especially offensively. Cleveland have now lost eight of their last 11 matches, seeing their record fall to 38-29.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Robert Covington, Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb and Norman Powell.

Player Name Status Reason Paul George Out Elbow injury Robert Covington Out Personal reasons Kawhi Leonard Out Knee injury recovery Jay Scrubb Out Foot injury recovery Jason Preston Out Foor injury recovery Norman Powell Out Foot fracture

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers have mentioned six players in their injury report for this game. Caris LeVert, Lauri Markkanen and Dean are all listed as questionable. Rajon Rondo is doubtful, while Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton have been ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Jarrett Allen Out Finger fracture Collin Sexton Out Knee injury Dean Wade Questionable Knee soreness Lauri Markkanen Questionable Ankle soreness Caris LeVert Questionable Foot sprain Rajon Rondo Doubtful Ankle sprain

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting Odds & Spreads: March 14th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread LA Clippers 36-34 +205 Over 211 (-110) +6 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers 38-29 -250 Under 211 (-110) -6 (-110)

The Cavaliers enter this game as the favorites. They have a homecourt advantage and could also see the likes of Caris LeVert and Lauri Markkanen return to the lineup. The Clippers, meanwhile, have done well without their star players, but their away record isn't that impressive at 16-20.

Odds sourced from - Action Network.

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Betting Tips

LA Clippers Betting Tips

The Clippers' totals have gone UNDER in four of their last five games. The Clippers have won only two of their last five games. Reggie Jackson has scored at least 15 points and five assists in his last three games in a row.

Click here to make a bet on Reggie Jackson tallying at least 20 points and five assists against Cavaliers on BetMGM.

Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

The Cavaliers' totals have gone OVER in eight of their 32 games at home. The Cavaliers are 18-13 against the spread at home. Darius Garland is averaging 27.7 points per game in his last nine games.

Click here to make a bet on Darius Garland scoring 30 points against Clippers on BetMGM.

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The Clippers will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous game. Reggie Jackson and Amir Coffey will likely start as the guards, while Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac will complete the rest of the lineup.

Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Isiah Hartentstein could play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers could make some changes to their starting lineup from the last game. If Caris LeVert and Lauri Markkanen are fit to play, they will likely replace Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love in the starting lineup. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Dean Wade are likely to retain their places.

Rajon Rondo (if available), Lamar Stevens, Okoro and Love will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

The Clippers are 7-5 on the road against Eastern Conference teams. The Cavaliers are 6-5 against Western Conference teams at home. The Clippers are 18-17-1 against the spread on the road.

Click here to bet on the outcome of the game between the Clippers and Cavaliers on BetMGM.

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard: Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard: Amir Coffey; Small Forward: Marcus Morris; Power Forward: Nicolas Batum; Center: Ivica Zubac.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard: Darius Garland; Shooting Guard: Caris LeVert; Small Forward: Dean Wade; Power Forward: Lauri Markkanen; Center: Evan Mobley.

Edited by Arnav