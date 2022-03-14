LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will see an end to their road trip as they return home to play the LA Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on March 14th.

Coming off a 106-102 win against the Detroit Pistons, the LA Clippers have snapped a two-game losing streak on the road. Safely placed as the eighth seed in the West, the Clippers improved to a 36-34 record following the win.

Similarly, the Cleveland Cavaliers endured a 91-101 loss against the Chicago Bulls. With their second consecutive loss on the road, the Cavaliers will attempt to improve upon their 38-29 record at home.

Monday night's matchup also happens to be the final meeting between the two teams. With the Cavaliers enjoying a 1-0 series lead, they are in a position to sweep the season-series against the Clippers. But with a number of key players out of the rotation, this may be a tall order for Cleveland.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, March 14th, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 15th, 2022; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

LA Clippers Preview

Coming off their win against the Detroit Pistons, the LA Clippers have managed to split their last four games evenly. But with only two wins in their last five games, the Clippers aren't exactly in good shape.

The win against the Pistons saw an impressive outing from Marcus Morris Sr., who had 31 points on the night. His scoring effort was a major contribution as the Clippers' starting rotation saw very little scoring output otherwise.

With Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac combining for 29 points, LA thankfully saw Luke Kennard and Isaiah Hartenstein provide a scoring punch off the bench.

Although the Clippers struggled in the first half of the game, the second half saw a major burst in output that would see them through to the win. With their starters playing some heavy minutes, however, this back-to-back matchup on the road may see the team riddled with fatigue.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Amir Coffey | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Evan Mobley attempts to protect the rim

Coming off yet another loss, the Cavaliers find themselves in a poor position as they head home on a losing streak. Considering the absence of three players from their starting lineup, Cleveland has had to fight upwards battles in almost every one of their last few outings.

With only two wins in their last five games, the Cavaliers have struggled to hold onto the sixth seed. With a one game difference between themselves and the Toronto Raptors, the Cavs will need to win a few of their upcoming games to secure a playoff berth.

While Darius Garland's current form has been highly welcome, not having players such as Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert due to injury has been detrimental.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Cedi Osman | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Kevin Love | C - Evan Mobley

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread LA Clippers 36-34 +205 Over 211 (-110) +6 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers 38-29 -250 Under 211 (-110) -6 (-110)

The Cavaliers have been considered as favorites to win this game by the oddsmakers because of their homecourt advantage.

The Cavaliers haven't been in exceptional form due to injuries. However, their 20-11 record at home puts them in a solid position to win against a shorthanded Clippers team with a 16-20 away record on the second night of a back-to-back.

LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

LA Clippers Betting Tips

Ivica Zubac recorded a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds in the game against the Detroit Pistons. Reggie Jackson is averaging 19.2 points and 7.2 assists per game over the last 10 games. The LA Clippers have a defensive rating of 112.7 in the month of March

Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Darius Garland is averaging 28.0 points per game over the last 10 games. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert will remain out of the rotation for this game. The Cleveland Cavaliers have an offensive rating of 107.3 in the month of March.

Clippers vs Cavaliers Match Predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in a better position to win this matchup against the LA Clippers.

In what is expected to be a guard battle between Reggie Jackson and Darius Garland, the Cavaliers will enjoy homecourt advantage along with the form their All-Star guard is in.

Although Cleveland will be extremely shorthanded in this matchup, the length available at their disposal also factors in against the Clippers. Additionally, LA's losing record on the road does them no favors against a playoff-bound team such as the Cavaliers.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Cavaliers game?

The LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WTAM/WMMS/WNZN as well.

