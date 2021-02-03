LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will aim to get back to winning ways when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for an out-of-conference NBA clash on Wednesday.

The Clippers saw their three-game winning streak end when they lost to the red-hot Brooklyn Nets super team in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers split their mini-series with the Minnesota Timberwolves and will seek to build momentum with another win on Wednesday night’s contest.

The LA Clippers enter this matchup with the second-best record in the West (16-6). On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers are coming in with the sixth-best record in the East (10-11).

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Cleveland Cavaliers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Thursday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the soaring Brooklyn Nets in a 124-120 game-time decision.

The Clippers' top defense took a back seat to the Nets' stellar offense. Kyrie Irving made a mockery out of his opponents late in the fourth quarter as he guided his side to victory.

The LA Clippers' top duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played well in their last outing. However, they could not thread the needle in the final moments of the game and let the game slip out of their hands.

Kawhi ended his night with a team-high 33 points, and George registered a 26-point performance in 36 minutes on the floor.

The LA Clippers will put the loss behind them as they prepare for their next matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers dribbles against Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Kawhi Leonard could be the key player for the LA Clippers in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been the driving force behind the Clippers' success this campaign and will need to carry his team on his shoulders if they wish to make a deep playoff run later in the year.

The two-time NBA champion is averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 17 games thus far. He is shooting an impressive 50% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been slumping lately, having dropped three of their last five games. Having said that, they enter this contest after a two-point win against the Timberwolves.

The newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen, scored 23 points to go with a whopping 18 rebounds during the victory. He received ample support from the backcourt as Collin Sexton and Darius Garland combined for a total of 45 points.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have their hands full in their matchup with the LA Clippers on Wednesday. The Clippers will be hungry to avenge their defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets and could come out with all guns blazing.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Head coach John-Blair Bickerstaff yells to Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Collin Sexton has dazzled for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, putting up some impressive individual performances. He is coming off a 26-point outing against the Wolves in their previous matchup.

In 16 games this season, Sexton has averaged 24.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds while 49% shooting from the field and 43% from the deep. He could be the key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their enticing matchup with the LA Clippers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Darius Garland, G Collin Sexton, F Isaac Okoro, F Cedi Osman, C Andre Drummond

Clippers vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers stunned league experts and fans with their back-to-back wins against the Brooklyn Nets but have been trending downwards since then.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will be determined to bounce back with a big win in this matchup and maintain their edge in a stacked Western Conference.

The Clippers are the favorites to win this contest. Watch out for Leonard and George as they might explode for big performances against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Where to watch Clippers vs Cavaliers

Local coverage of the game between the LA Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be available on Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.