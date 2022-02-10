×
Create
Notifications

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 10, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Preview

The LA Clippers will head to the American Airlines Center for a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The teams have previously faced each other twice this season and share one win apiece.

The Clippers come into this game after a crushing defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Ja Morant scored 30 points for the Grizzlies to lead the way from the front. Isaiah Hartenstein scored 19 points for the Clippers, he also got help from Norman Powell who scored 16 points, but both their efforts proved to be short as the Grizzlies walked away with a 135-109 win on the night.

That chemistry 🤝 https://t.co/HZill414jZ

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, secured a stunning win over the Detroit Pistons. Luka Doncic scored 33 points and also dropped 11 assists to help the Mavs to a 116-86 win on the night. Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke added 21 and 18 points respectively to help the Mavs get to their third consecutive win.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have reported 4 of their players on the injury report. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb have all been ruled out of the game due to injuries. The team will be hoping to have the services of these stars soon as that will give them a legitimate chance to compete in the playoffs.

Player Name StatusReason
Paul GeorgeOutRight Elbow Injury
Kawhi LeonardOutACL Injury
Jason PrestonOutRight Foot Injury
Jay ScrubbOutRight Great Toe Strain
Asked Ty Lue about his comment about Kawhi Leonard probably not returning this season and he said that he hopes Kawhi will be able to return this season but that "you never know" with the injuries to PG and Kawhi.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Mavericks have listed three players on their injury report.

Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. are reported to be out for the game. Sterling Brown's status has been listed as questionable due to left foot soreness. Hardaway suffered a fracture in his fifth metatarsal and was operated on for it and there is no fixed date for his return.

Player NameStatusReason
Tim Hardaway Jr.OutLeft Foot Surgery
Kristaps PorzingisOutRight Knee Bone Bruise
Sterling BrownQuestionableLeft Foot Soreness
The Mavericks say Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery to address a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot … with no timetable established yet for his return.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting Lineups

LA Clippers

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers will deploy the same backcourt they used in the game against the Grizzlies. Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell will start on the backcourt. Robert Covington has done some great work since singing along with Powell. He could be given the chance to man the frontcourt with Marcus Morris Sr., while Ivica Zubac starts at center.

The pass by @terance_mann, the finish by @Ipjh55. 📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation https://t.co/WlaTrsel3C

Dallas Mavericks

Detroit Pistons v Dallas Mavericks
Detroit Pistons v Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks will use the same starting lineup that helped them win the game against the Detroit Pistons. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson will start on the backcourt. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith will share the frontcourt while Dwight Powell starts at center.

.@Luka7doncic got rangeeeee 🎯 https://t.co/tfqGpOuSVY

Clippers vs Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Norman Powell | Small Forward - Robert Covington | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Mavericks

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Dorian Finney - Smith | Center - Dwight Powell

Edited by Arnav
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी