LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will head to the American Airlines Center for a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. The teams have previously faced each other twice this season and share one win apiece.
The Clippers come into this game after a crushing defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Ja Morant scored 30 points for the Grizzlies to lead the way from the front. Isaiah Hartenstein scored 19 points for the Clippers, he also got help from Norman Powell who scored 16 points, but both their efforts proved to be short as the Grizzlies walked away with a 135-109 win on the night.
The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, secured a stunning win over the Detroit Pistons. Luka Doncic scored 33 points and also dropped 11 assists to help the Mavs to a 116-86 win on the night. Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke added 21 and 18 points respectively to help the Mavs get to their third consecutive win.
LA Clippers Injury Report
The LA Clippers have reported 4 of their players on the injury report. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb have all been ruled out of the game due to injuries. The team will be hoping to have the services of these stars soon as that will give them a legitimate chance to compete in the playoffs.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Mavericks have listed three players on their injury report.
Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. are reported to be out for the game. Sterling Brown's status has been listed as questionable due to left foot soreness. Hardaway suffered a fracture in his fifth metatarsal and was operated on for it and there is no fixed date for his return.
LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting Lineups
LA Clippers
The LA Clippers will deploy the same backcourt they used in the game against the Grizzlies. Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell will start on the backcourt. Robert Covington has done some great work since singing along with Powell. He could be given the chance to man the frontcourt with Marcus Morris Sr., while Ivica Zubac starts at center.
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks will use the same starting lineup that helped them win the game against the Detroit Pistons. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson will start on the backcourt. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith will share the frontcourt while Dwight Powell starts at center.
Clippers vs Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s
Clippers
Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Norman Powell | Small Forward - Robert Covington | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac
Mavericks
Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Dorian Finney - Smith | Center - Dwight Powell