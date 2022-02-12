LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will once again lock horns with the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, February 12 in the second installment of this back-to-back series.
In the most recent encounter between the two teams, the Mavericks were successful in grabbing a win. Luka Doncic dropped 51 points on the night to guide his team to a 112-105 win.
The Slovenian shot the ball at 65.4 % efficiency and also drained 7 of his 14 three-point efforts. He scored 28 of his points in the first quarter itself and gave the Mavericks a terrific start to the game. Dorian Finney-Smith also made a solid contribution throughout proceedings, recording 12 points and 7 rebounds, in addition to his three steals on the night.
The Clippers tried their level best to mount a comeback during the game, with Marcus Morris Sr. putting up 21 points to lead the charge. Reggie Jackson and new-comer Norman Powell combined to score 37 points, but in the end all their collective efforts were in vain as Doncic and the Mavs never looked like losing.
LA will be hoping for a strong response from their team after this most recent loss. Fortunately, due to the quick turnaround, they will have an immediate shot at revenge as they look to upset Dallas fans at the American Airlines Center.
LA Clippers Injury Report
The LA Clippers have 5 players on their injury report. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb have all been indefinitely ruled out due to injuries. New recruit Norman Powell has been listed as questionable for this game due to a toe injury.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Mavericks have reported Tim Hardaway Jr. and Marquese Chriss to be out for this game due to injury. The former recently underwent foot surgery and is reportedly set to be sidelined for a lengthy period of time.
LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting Lineups
LA Clippers
The LA Clippers will start Reggie Jackson at point guard, with Amir Coffey slotting in beside him in the backcourt if Norman Powell is unavailable for the game. Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. will man the frontcourt, while Ivica Zubac starts at center.
Luke Kennard and Terance Mann should see a good amount of minutes coming off the bench, with new signing Robert Convington also likely to get a run out.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks will deploy the same starting lineup they used in their last game against the Clippers. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson will start in the backcourt. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith will share the frontcourt while Dwight Powell starts at center.
Maxi Kleber and Josh Green will play significant minutes off the bench for the Mavs.
LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s
LA Clippers
Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Amir Coffey | Small Forward - Nicolas Batum | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac
Dallas Mavericks
Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Dorian Finney - Smith | Center - Dwight Powell