LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 4, 2021 | Game 6, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers will look to stave off elimination when they take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Friday in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. No team has won at home in this series, but the Mavericks will hope to change that with a victory on Friday and advance to the semi-finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

It won’t be an easy task, though, as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be determined to keep the Clippers' season alive. After missing a potential game-tying three in the dying seconds of the Clippers' 100-105 Game-5 loss, Leonard will try to redeem himself with a big performance on the road.

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks may not want to extend the series further and face a raucous crowd away from home in Game 7.

A win on Friday will give Mavs superstar Luka Doncic the chance to play his first Western Conference semifinals. But for that to happen, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. will have to provide ample support as they did in Games 1, 2 and 5.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have placed Serge Ibaka in their injury report for Friday’s game. Ibaka is doubtful to play Game 6 due to a back injury.

The two-time blocks champion aggravated his injury in Game 2 after playing five and a half minutes. So he will likely sit out on Friday and hope that his teammates can hold the fort without him.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have three players in their injury report for Game 6.

Luka Doncic is probable for Friday’s game with the LA Clippers. The two-time All-Star is dealing with a neck strain that has been bothering him for the last few days. Nevertheless, Doncic has not missed a game this postseason and is unlikely to be absent for the crucial Game 6 matchup against the Clippers.

Another ailing player who is likely going to play despite having an injury is forward Maxi Kleber. The 29-year-old is probable for Game 6 due to a sore right Achilles, which has been an issue for him since the playoffs commenced. Nevertheless, Kleber hasn’t missed time on the court in the postseason and is expected to suit up on Friday against the LA Clippers.

Guard JJ Redick is nursing a sore right heel. He hasn’t appeared in a game for the Dallas Mavericks since May 11 and is unlikely to play this season unless his team advances to the next round.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

If Ibaka doesn't play for the LA Clippers on Friday, Nicolas Batum will man the starting center position, with Ivica Zubac providing backup minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks

The only player who will probably miss time on the court due to injury is Redick. Without him, Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle should continue to use Trey Burke, Josh Richardson and Josh Green as reserves in the backcourt.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Nicolas Batum.

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis l Center - Boban Marjanovic.

