LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 28th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

After trouncing the LA Clippers for two straight games with their blazing offense, the Dallas Mavericks return home to try and seal their first-round series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Luka Doncic has been the architect of the Mavs' unprecedented run in the postseason so far. The Slovenian has already scored a combined 70 points in the two matchups and will be gunning for more on Friday. Doncic's been ably supported by Tim Hardaway Jr., who's averaged 24.5 points on 63% shooting.

Defense has been the biggest shortcoming for the LA Clippers, who just haven't found a way to limit the Dallas Mavericks from beyond the arc. Kawhi Leonard had 41 points in Game 2 but Tyronn Lue's men still wound up on the losing end.

Things won't get any easier for Kawhi and co., who'll play Game 3 on the road in front of 15,000 fans at the American Airlines Center.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka simply cannot get past his back spasms. Ibaka missed 30 straight regular-season games for the LA Clippers due to the same issue and managed to play just five minutes in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks. He's listed as questionable for tonight's matchup.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Maxi Kleber (left)

Center Maxi Kleber has been listed as questionable for a third straight occasion. He's played through right Achilles soreness in the first two games of the series and is likely to pull through again tonight.

JJ Redick is the only unavailable player for the Dallas Mavericks. The veteran sharpshooter will sit out with right heel soreness. He's unlikely to feature during the entire first-round series.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Defensive specialist Patrick Beverley hasn't been able to restrict Luka Doncic so far but he'll try again on Friday night. He'll be assisted by Paul George, who's also the LA Clippers' main weapon from downtown. Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac will complete the starting lineup.

📊 30 PTS / 10-14 FG / 3-4 3FG



A playoff career high for points in a half for @kawhileonard. pic.twitter.com/17aCCKBP1x — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 26, 2021

Rajon Rondo was visibly upset after the Game 2 loss and he'll be hoping to use that aggression to provide some spark to the LA Clippers off the bench. Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum will also have key roles to play.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will be spearheaded by the red-hot backcourt duo of Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. Two-way specialist Dorian Finney-Smith will slot in as the small forward. Despite his Achilles issue, Maxi Kleber is expected to take his spot in the starting lineup again. Kristaps Porzingis will complete the starting five.

Backup guards Jalen Brunson and Josh Richardson will play extended minutes off the bench. Dwight Powell's playing time will be directly impacted by Kleber's fitness levels. Forward Nicolo Melli may also feature in the rotation.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris | Center - Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Maxi Kleber

