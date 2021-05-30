LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 30th | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks will look to shake off their Game 3 loss as they welcome the LA Clippers to the American Airlines Center tonight in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoffs first-round matchup.

The LA Clippers prevailed in Game 3 with a 118-108 scoreline, courtesy of a 36 point effort from Kawhi Leonard. Luka Doncic scored 44 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed nine rebounds, but wasn't able to take his team home.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Two

Power forward/Center Serge Ibaka (back) is questionable for Game 4. Head coach Tyronn Lue will have all other players available for selection.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

JJ Redick was ruled out of the series before the commencement of the post season. Maxi Kleber's participation is in question and Luka Doncic will also be assessed before the game following a cervical strain in Game 3.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Reggie Jackson's inclusion in the starting lineup played a pivotal role in the LA Clippers' win in Game 3. He is likely to start at point guard again, with Paul George partnering him in the back court.

George will be looking to emulate his performance from the last game, in which he scored 29 points on 11-18 shooting.

High IQ play on the defensive end.



📼 @CedarsSinai Preventive Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/5AogIrN1DK — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 30, 2021

LA Clippers talisman Kawhi Leonard will start at small forward, while three-point specialist Marcus Morris will take up the other forward spot. Ivica Zubac will start at center.

Nicolas Batum, Rajon Rondo and Terrence Mann will all play significant minutes as part of the bench unit.

Also Read: How many flagrant fouls lead to a suspension in the NBA?

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is likely to start at point guard, with Tim Hardaway Jr. taking up the shooting guard spot. Dorian Finney-Smith will start at the 3. Kristaps Porzingis and Maxi Kleber will make up Rick Carlisle's front court.

Jalen Brunson was the highest scorer for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 with 14 points, and he will come off the bench in a sixth-man role. Josh Richardson and Willie Cauley-Stein will complete the Dallas Mavericks rotation.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris | Center - Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Maxi Kleber

Also Read: 3 possibilities Toronto Raptors can explore with their 2021 NBA Draft lottery pick