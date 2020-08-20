LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - August 21st, 2020 | Game 3

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Friday, August 21st, 9 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHeath Arena, Orlando, FL

The Dallas Mavericks rode the extra boost provided by their bench to tie the series at one apiece against a lackluster LA Clippers side. Doc Rivers' men have struggled defensively in the first two games of this Western Conference playoff series and that's a huge concern given how good the Mavs are going forward.

LA Clippers Preview

Wednesday night was simply a case of some of the players not turning up for the LA Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks. Paul George, Marcus Morris, and Kawhi Leonard combined for 75 points in Game 1 but besides the latter, the other two went missing in the last outing. George was insufferable from the field in particular, going just 4-of-17 from the field.

Kawhi continues to get the job done with the ball in his hand but he's been guilty of being shaky while protecting the bucket. Doc Rivers will also be hoping for more from his second unit as no one besides Lou Williams seemed up to the task in Game 2.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George needs to be more efficient for the LA Clippers

LA Clippers fans are finally experiencing the frustration that comes along with having Paul George on your team. PG13 can go off for 40 points on any given night, but at the same time, he can drop a mediocre performance as was the case in Game 2 where he went 2-of-10 from downtown. He's the guy who needs to perform if the LA Clippers are to match the Dallas Mavericks' offensive nous.

Clippers Predicted Lineup

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leanord, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic steals all the headlines for Dallas Mavericks and for good reason. His 70 points in the first two career playoffs game broke the NBA record previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. However, Rick Carlisle's men showed on Wednesday that they're not all about the Slovenian.

Doncic missed extended portions of the game due to foul trouble and that's when Tim Hardaway Jr., Seth Curry, and especially Trey Burke rose to the occasion to keep the offense flowing. The Mavs showed much improvement defensively as well and will be hoping to restrict the LA Clippers again in Game 3.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic learned from his mistakes in Game 1

After losing possession 11 times in the series opener, Luka Doncic made much better decisions in Game 2 where he had just a solitary turnover. Doncic being in his elements brings out the best of the rest of the Dallas Mavericks' squad. He's taken on the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George inside the paint with much aplomb and that speaks highly of the confidence that he's playing with right now.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Luka Doncic, Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr., Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber

Clippers vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The LA Clippers sorely missed the defensive presence of Patrick Beverley in Game 2 but he's likely to return and provide the physical impetus to his side on Friday. Paul George will also not shoot the ball terribly on every night. The Dallas Mavericks could still very well play good offense but the Clippers have all the tools at their disposal to match them blow for blow to take the lead in the series.

Where to watch Clippers vs Mavericks?

FOX Sports Prime Ticket and FOX Sports Southwest are your go-to options for local coverage. The match will be broadcast on national TV via TNT. Fans in India can catch the game on Sony Six. You can also live stream this tie via the NBA League Pass.

