LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - August 23rd, 2020 | Game 4

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Sunday, August 23rd, 2020, 3:30 PM ET (Monday 1:00 AM IST)

Venue: AdventHealth Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The LA Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of this exciting first-round series in the Western Conference. With a convincing 130-122 win on Friday, the LA Clippers took a 2-1 lead in the series. We look forward to seeing how the Dallas Mavericks answer back in Game 4.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers had a great night on Friday as they beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3. With a 36-point show, Kawhi Leonard was at his dominant best. Marcus Morris caught fire from three, going 4-5 from beyond the arc en route to his 14 points.

The bench stars put on a great show with Landry Shamet scoring 18 points with 3-7 three-point shooting. Montrezl Harrell seemed to be back in shape as he took on the challenge of guarding Kristaps Porzingis.

The only major concern for the LA Clippers is Pual George's shooting struggles. George ended up with just 11 points on the night as he shot just 18.8% from the field. The LA Clippers will also hope that Patrick Beverley will be healthy for Game 4 as they hope to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Key player - Paul George

Will Paul George find his scoring form once again in Game 4?

Paul George has been in a shooting slump with just 7 made field goals in 33 attempts over the past two games. He has missed several open three-pointers and has simply not been able to get the ball in the basket. While he has contributed with assists and rebounds, the LA Clippers need him to score points to take the scoring load off Kawhi Leonard.

While the LA Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks with the help of their bench stars, they will need Paul George to step up if they hope to make it far in the playoffs. We look forward to seeing how Paul George will perform in Game 4.

The LA Clippers will hope to have Patrick Beverley in their lineup for Game 4 but it is unclear whether he will be cleared to play.

LA Clippers predicted lineup

Landry Shamet/Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the LA Clippers in a hard-fought game. They were simply unable to stop the LA Clippers offense that was on fire from beyond the arc. Luka Doncic's ankle sprain in the third quarter hurt the Mavericks just as they were fighting to come back in the game.

Kristaps Porzingis was by far the best player for the Dallas Mavericks with 34 points and 13 rebounds. Porzingis shot 5-9 from three-point range and was the key contributor on the offensive end. Tim Hardaway Jr. had a great night with 22 points.

The Dallas Mavericks once again had some excellent bench production with Seth Curry catching fire from three. He ended with 22 points on 4-4 three-point shooting. Curry took over in Luka's absence as the Mavericks attempted a comeback.

The Dallas Mavericks will hope for Luka Doncic to be back at full strength in time for Game 4 as they look to level this series once again.

Key player - Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis in action in Game 3

With Luka Doncic suffering an ankle sprain in Game 3, the Dallas Mavericks will now look to Kristaps Porzingis to lead the way on Sunday. He has been stellar this series ever since his ejection in Game 1. He had 34 points in Game 3 and made some excellent treys as the LA Clippers struggled to guard him.

His match-up against Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell will continue to remain one of the most exciting match-ups in this series.

With Luka Doncic's availability not known, we are unsure whether or not he will start for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4.

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup

Luka Doncic/Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

The LA Clippers go into Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks as the favorites to win. With Kawhi Leonard balling out and Luke Doncic injured, the Clippers have a great opportunity to take a 3-1 lead in this series. The LA Clippers will hope that Paul George finds his shooting rhythm as they go into Game 4.

The Dallas Mavericks will need Kristaps Porzingis to lead the way in Game 4. It will be the bench strength of both sides that will be the focus of this game. The Dallas Mavericks' chances without Doncic are bleak unless they get some excellent production from Porzingis and the bench scorers.

Where to watch Clippers vs Mavericks?

This game will be broadcast on national television on ABC. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

